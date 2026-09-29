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‘Resist shutdown, conceal info’: Anthropic says AI may pose existential risks to humanity in IPO prospectus

‘Resist shutdown, conceal info’: Anthropic says AI may pose existential risks to humanity in IPO prospectus

Anthropic devoted 80 pages of its 261-page document on risk factors. AI researchers have warned that as models become more capable, they begin to understand and recognise when they are being watched.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 8:42 AM IST
‘Resist shutdown, conceal info’: Anthropic says AI may pose existential risks to humanity in IPO prospectusAnthropic's IPO prospectus highlights AI's risks to humanity

A question that is being repeatedly thrown about, more so recently, is if artificial intelligence (AI) poses an existential threat to humanity. While many have said their pieces, one of the most pertinent ones comes from Anthropic, that is gearing up to go public.

In its IPO prospectus, it acknowledges that advanced ​AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”, which is an extraordinary warning by a company that in itself works on AI, deals with AI safety and research, and one that is seeking to profit from the same technology.

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According to Reuters, which has reviewed the prospectus, Anthropic, led by Dario Amodei, has highlighted risks associated with its AI models, which it said could exhibit "self-preserving behaviors," including attempts to "resist shutdown," to "conceal or manipulate information" and behavior "resembling blackmail."

"Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm," Anthropic said in the filing.

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Anthropic devoted 80 pages of its 261-page document on risk factors. "Potential model awareness of our evaluation efforts creates a significant limitation on our ability to assess model safety," it said in the prospectus, adding that models sometimes develop unexpected capabilities during training that may not be discovered until they have been deployed and have resulted ​in significant safety incidents.

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As per the report, AI researchers have warned that as models become more capable, they begin to understand and recognise when they are being watched. They then adjust their behaviour accordingly, making it harder to monitor them.

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Despite emphasising on AI safety, Anthropic said that the returns on its investments on safety are unclear. While it did not disclose how much it spent on AI research, Anthropic had earlier stated that 6 per cent of its computing power was dedicated to safety work.

"We believe building reliable, trustworthy, and secure AI systems is a collective responsibility and that ​the market will reward it," it said in the filing.

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In recent weeks, Anthropic announced its commitment to sharing more data publicly regarding its use of AI models in developing future generations of the technology.

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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