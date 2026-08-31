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Sarvam Champions: Indian AI startup to give creators early access to new AI models

Sarvam Champions: Indian AI startup to give creators early access to new AI models

Sarvam is expanding its AI community beyond developers, creating new opportunities for builders and local tech leaders to connect with its teams, explore emerging tools and shape future products.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Sarvam Champions: Indian AI startup to give creators early access to new AI modelsSarvam launches a creator programme offering early access to its latest AI models and tools.

India’s homegrown artificial intelligence ecosystem is increasingly focusing on the people building with new technology, not just the models themselves. For startups, developers and creators can help demonstrate how AI tools work in real-world projects while also offering feedback that can shape future products. 

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Sarvam is now looking to strengthen that connection as it expands its community of builders. The Indian AI startup has introduced a new initiative aimed at people creating with its tools and those bringing developer communities together. The programme comes a month after the company made several announcements about its expanding AI portfolio at its annual conference.

What is Sarvam Champions?

Sarvam has launched Sarvam Champions, a programme with two tracks - creators and city leads. Participants will get early access to Sarvam’s latest AI models, interact with key teams and become part of a Champions community where builders can meet and exchange ideas.

Must Read: OpenAI is buying thousands of Apple Mac Minis to train AI agents: Here’s what’s driving the move

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Creators should already be building with Sarvam’s tools and sharing their work. They will create tutorials, cookbooks, live-coding sessions and build-alongs, showcase real projects and provide feedback to help improve Sarvam’s products.

City leads, meanwhile, should already be running local developer communities. They will organise meet-ups and workshops to help people use Sarvam’s tools. The company will fund approved events and provide playbooks, content and support.

Events, applications and funding

City leads are expected to organise one Sarvam event every month. Approved funding can cover catering, venue fees, standees and banners, but not prize money.

The selection process has four steps. Applicants can apply themselves or be nominated by someone else through the Sarvam website. Creators need to submit technical content or a real build, while city leads should provide details of an event or community they run, along with their qualifications, experience and social media links.

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The programme follows Epoch 2026, where Sarvam announced Vision 2.0 and Bulbul V4 and revealed plans for a trillion-plus-parameter flagship model.

Sarvam is also raising a Series B round, with IndiGo Ventures among its latest investors. It has backing from HCLTech and Nvidia and is valued at $1.5 billion, making it India’s first AI unicorn.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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