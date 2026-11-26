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However, Amodei has now strongly rejected the suggestion that he wants humans to give up their free will. In a lengthy post on X on November 25, he clarified his position, arguing that AI should remain subject to democratic governance and that automating individual tasks is very different from handing over control of society.

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Dario Amodei says humans should not surrender control to AI

“No, I do not believe that we should ‘surrender human free will’ to AI systems, and it’s absurd to suggest that I do,” Amodei wrote.

He said his position has consistently been that AI must be governed through legitimate democratic processes. Comparing the argument to historical justifications for autocratic rule, he said efficiency and security should never justify giving up individual freedom.

“We should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security,” he added.

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Amodei also referred to his earlier essays, including Machines of Loving Grace and The Adolescence of Technology, arguing that he has repeatedly advocated keeping humans responsible for political and governance decisions.

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He said AI could help citizens make informed decisions, resolve disagreements and find common ground, but that does not mean machines should ultimately govern people.

AI automating jobs is different from AI running the world

Amodei’s clarification also addresses a crucial distinction in the debate that, allowing AI to perform increasingly complex tasks does not necessarily mean allowing it to make decisions on behalf of humanity.

He acknowledged that AI systems could deliver significant benefits by driving cars, designing cancer drugs and writing software independently. Such automation, he said, could advance medicine, transportation, energy and software development, potentially saving lives. However, he warned that greater autonomy also brings risks, particularly when AI systems begin developing more advanced versions of themselves.

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This process, known as recursive self-improvement (RSI), could allow AI to improve faster than humans can control or adapt to it. Amodei said Anthropic does not expect it to be safe for Claude to build successive frontier AI models entirely autonomously without meaningful human supervision or understanding.

He also flagged potential job disruption, arguing that some AI deployments may need to be slowed or stopped to give workers more time to adapt. He added that people should retain the choice to perform certain activities themselves, even when AI can do them more efficiently.

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Amodei also criticised what he described as “vibes-based commercial and political positioning” among rival AI companies. He argued that some AI leaders repeatedly use phrases such as “human control and agency” and “AI should be just a tool” without necessarily making meaningful changes to their products.

The disagreement highlights a bigger challenge facing the AI industry: as systems become increasingly capable, companies and governments will have to decide not just what AI can do, but where humans should retain control.