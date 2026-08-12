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Spotify to label AI-generated artists with ‘AI Persona’; What it is and how it works

Spotify to label AI-generated artists with ‘AI Persona’; What it is and how it works

Spotify will be rolling out the new "AI Persona" badge starting mid-September to enhance trust between listeners and the artists behind the music.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Spotify to label AI-generated artists with ‘AI Persona’; What it is and how it worksSpotify introduces AI Persona to label AI-generated content and profiles.

Spotify, the music streaming platform, will now be labelling AI-generated content, helping listeners identify AI-generated artist profiles and music easily. While the platform has “Verified by Spotify” badges, it will also start to display a new “AI Persona” label on artist profiles, highlighting that the profile does not represent an actual person.

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What is Spotify AI Persona?

Spotify will be rolling out the new "AI Persona" badge starting mid-September to enhance trust between listeners and the artists behind the music. The budget will provide details such as their name, profile image, or other imagery that has been created using AI.

The badge will appear across the app UI, including the artist's profile banner, the artist's About section, search results, and track listings within playlists. When you tap on the badge, it will show listeners whether the artist self-disclosed their AI status or whether Spotify's review team made the determination independently.

How AI Persona will work?

To identify AI-generated profiles and music, Spotify says that it will be using artist disclosures and its own review process. While artists will have the option to voluntarily disclose AI content, Spotify’s internal review team will also proactively look for profiles that use photorealistic or AI-generated personas.

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The company said that it will initially focus on artists that meet certain audience-size thresholds, so the AI Persona badge appears on profiles that listeners visit often. Artists will also be notified when Spotify flags their profiles as AI Personas.

Separately, artists who use AI while making their music can also disclose this through Spotify’s separate “AI Credits” feature. However, it will only apply to using AI for things like vocals, instruments, production, songwriting, or other parts of the creative process.

In addition, Spotify also plans to allow listeners to report artist profiles that they believe are AI-generated. However, the feature is said to roll out in the coming months.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 4:54 PM IST
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