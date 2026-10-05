SoftBank Group Corp. chief Masayoshi Son, one of the biggest supporters of artificial intelligence, has flagged the risks linked to more advanced AI systems. Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the Science and Technology in Society forum in Kyoto on October 4, Son said the rapid and exponential rise in AI capabilities made global trust and cooperation essential. He called on governments to work together to regulate the technology and put safeguards in place, according to a Bloomberg report.
Son appeared alongside White House science and technology policy adviser Michael Kratsios. “We don’t have any more luxury of having human fight against human,” Son said, while arguing that countries must work together to manage the much larger threat from powerful AI models. Superintelligence in the wrong hands can become “super dangerous,” he said.