Trump Administration’s new website shifts AI narrative to ‘Super Intelligence’ with launch of SI.gov

Must read: ‘No more AI’: Elon Musk may rebrand SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ push

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy shared a post on X that said, “The Super Intelligence era is here.” After Trump’s proposed change, several tech leaders acknowledged the growing prominence of AI, while reactions to the proposed rebranding varied across the technology industry.

Elon Musk also said he considers changing xAI's company name to xSI. On the other hand, OpenAI’s Sam Altman also acknowledged the change, but on a Politico podcast, he stated that the company would keep its existing name.

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Previously, Trump also signed a formal directive instructing the federal government to take certain actions, which also directed preference for using “super intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence”. Government departments were also instructed to use the new terminology when discussing the technology in their official statements and communications.

Must read: Trump creates 'Super Intelligence Force' to lead US AI push: What it will do

As a result, the Trump administration is gradually updating all government l documents and websites like SI.gov with the new term. Government departments were also instructed to use the new terminology when discussing the technology in their official statements and communications.

This transition showcases how federal bodies categorise advanced technology, moving away from conventional tech terms to align with newly mandated directives.