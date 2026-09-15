Trump calls data centre backlash a ‘hoax’ in call with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang; rules out AI slowdown debate

Over the past few days, we have been seeing debate about AI slowdown amid rapid growth of technology and growing concerns of its going out of hand. Over the weekend, we saw AI researchers talking about the potential risks of superintelligence and whether the rapid pace of AI development could pose a threat to human existence.
Tech leaders from companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, and others also joined the debate, urging an AI slowdown. Recently, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei shared an essay, revealing misuse and concerns about frontier models, and urged the industry to slow down development. However, US President Donald Trump rejects AI slowdown claims, saying that “We're leading China on AI... and, frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins.”