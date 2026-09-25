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Trump to sit down with tech CEOs on AI: What’s on the agenda for Sept. 29 meeting?

Trump to sit down with tech CEOs on AI: What’s on the agenda for Sept. 29 meeting?

Donald Trump to meet leading tech CEOs to debate artificial intelligence strategy and regulatory measures next week.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Trump to sit down with tech CEOs on AI: What’s on the agenda for Sept. 29 meeting?The meeting will reportedly allow government officials to address these growing concerns while navigating industry calls for appropriate safeguards.

US ​President Donald Trump and Republican House of Representatives Speaker ‌Mike Johnson will reportedly meet tech CEOs on September 29, 2026, to discuss artificial intelligence strategy, regulatory guardrails, and global competitiveness, according to an Axios report. 
 
The meeting comes as AI leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, and Google’s DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, raised concerns about the pace of innovation in AI. The meeting will reportedly allow government officials to address these growing concerns while navigating industry calls for appropriate safeguards.

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Must read: OpenAI AI agent bypassed restrictions on Australian government health website while searching for government data
 
While not much about the meeting has been disclosed yet, there have been several developments around the AI concerns. Reportedly, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic plan a joint AI safety group called SAFA, and it is said to launch by early 2027. ‘

At the UN Security Council, the AI leaders also discussed the risks associated with powerful AI systems. Amodei warned the council that AI could pose risks to humanity if it is poorly managed. The leaders also urged governments to cooperate internationally to address potential risks from increasingly capable AI systems.

However, Trump dismissed the need to bring in any AI-specific regulatory framework. At the UN General Assembly on September 22, he also rejected proposals for international oversight of AI, calling them a “globalist scheme” to control the technology. He also described the move as international attempts to control AI. Trump argued that the AI development slowdown is a ‘hoax’, and that the US must maintain the AI development pace and stay ahead of countries such as China.

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Must read: OpenAI warns of autonomous AI risks, calls for global rules before AI starts improving itself

As of now, US-built AI systems and models will continue to be monitored by the Justice Department. China has also introduced rules governing areas such as AI-generated content and the use of algorithms and training data. Therefore, the outcome of these discussions will likely shape not only domestic AI oversight, but also the broader trajectory of global technological leadership.

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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 12:46 PM IST
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