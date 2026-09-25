Trump to sit down with tech CEOs on AI: What’s on the agenda for Sept. 29 meeting?

At the UN Security Council, the AI leaders also discussed the risks associated with powerful AI systems. Amodei warned the council that AI could pose risks to humanity if it is poorly managed. The leaders also urged governments to cooperate internationally to address potential risks from increasingly capable AI systems.

However, Trump dismissed the need to bring in any AI-specific regulatory framework. At the UN General Assembly on September 22, he also rejected proposals for international oversight of AI, calling them a “globalist scheme” to control the technology. He also described the move as international attempts to control AI. Trump argued that the AI development slowdown is a ‘hoax’, and that the US must maintain the AI development pace and stay ahead of countries such as China.

Advertisement

Must read: OpenAI warns of autonomous AI risks, calls for global rules before AI starts improving itself

As of now, US-built AI systems and models will continue to be monitored by the Justice Department. China has also introduced rules governing areas such as AI-generated content and the use of algorithms and training data. Therefore, the outcome of these discussions will likely shape not only domestic AI oversight, but also the broader trajectory of global technological leadership.