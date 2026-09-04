Using Claude AI? 5 common mistakes to stop making for better responses

Some habits that appear helpful can instead add unnecessary context or make conversations harder to steer. A recent Tom’s Guide report, based on advice from AI consultant Ruben Hassid, who says he has spent more than 1,800 hours using Claude, highlights five practices users may want to reconsider.

The recommendations are based on practical experience and may not apply equally to every Claude user.

Stop repeatedly correcting Claude

When Claude produces an unsatisfactory answer, repeatedly correcting it can build up a long trail of previous responses and instructions. Hassid recommends going back to the original prompt, improving it and regenerating the response instead.

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This gives Claude a cleaner starting point rather than making it work through several rounds of corrections.

Start a fresh chat when conversations get long

Long conversations can accumulate rejected ideas, unrelated questions and outdated instructions. The article does not suggest there is a specific message count at which Claude becomes less effective. Instead, the focus is on keeping relevant context useful.

If a conversation becomes cluttered, summarise the important decisions and carry them into a new chat.

Don't obsess over the perfect prompt

You do not always need to spend time crafting a perfectly structured prompt. Instead, explain your goal, preferences, previous attempts and constraints naturally.

The article also suggests using voice input, which can make it easier to provide more context than you might include in a carefully edited typed prompt.

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Tell Claude what you don't want

Terms such as “better” or “creative” can mean different things to different people. Tell Claude what you want it to avoid, including ideas you have already rejected. This gives the chatbot clearer boundaries.

Don't use Projects for everything

Claude Projects can be useful for keeping related conversations, instructions and reference material together.

However, a fresh chat may be preferable when you want completely new or unexpected ideas without previous context influencing the response.