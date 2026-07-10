Worried about AI limits? Claude’s new ‘Reflect’ feature helps track your AI usage

Over the years, we have seen digital platforms release yearly recaps like Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Recap, and others. Now, Anthropic is doing something similar with its new Claude feature called “Reflect.” This feature will help Claude users track their AI usage on a monthly basis.

Anthropic said in a blog post, “It lets you easily track and visualise how you use Claude, and decide whether that time aligns with your goals.” Here’s everything you need to know about the new Claude Reflect feature.

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What is Claude Reflect, and how does it work?

The Reflection dashboard can be accessed via Settings in Claude's web and desktop apps. When you visit the tab, the page will provide you with a summary of your Claude usage, consisting of key topics, usage patterns, and the types of tasks you work through.

The Reflect feature lets you review your Claude usage history over different time periods such as 1, 3, 6 and 12 months. It consists of information like times when you use Claude the most, what kinds of tasks you use it for, such as coding, writing, research, brainstorming, and others. The company also plans to add the total amount of time you've spent using Claude.

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Reflection can also ask thought-provoking questions such as “What's one thing you want to keep doing yourself, even if Claude could do it faster?” The idea of this question is to use AI mindfully and not rely on the tool for everything. You can also discuss these questions with Claude, using it as a way to reflect on your habits and AI usage.

The dashboard also includes digital wellbeing tools such as Quiet Hours and Break Reminders.

How does Reflect help improve AI usage?

Anthropic says Reflect not only provides insights into your AI usage, but it also helps you improve how you use Claude. Reflect uses its 4D AI Fluency Framework to help users understand their AI habits. The framework focuses on four key skills: delegation, description, discernment, and diligence. Then it offers personalised suggestions for becoming more effective in how to use AI.