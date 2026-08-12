xAI Launches Grok Bot: An always-on AI agent app that completes tasks on user's behalf

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“You can message them like a colleague and hand off the work. They remember conversations, learn how you like things done, and get sharper the more you work together,” the company said.

How can Grok Bot help users?

xAI revealed that Grok Bot can independently perform on the user’s behalf and only asks the user for approval when human intervention is required. Due to its autonomous capabilities, xAI calls it a “team of always-on agents.”

Each Bot runs on its own cloud computer, allowing access to log in to the tools, websites, and apps you already use. The good part is that the app does not require workflow-building or automation setup. Users can simply message the Bot as they text a coworker, and it takes over from there.

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Introducing Grok Bot, now in early beta.



Bots are AI teammates that do real work for you. They sign in to your tools, use them just like you do, and come back with finished work. pic.twitter.com/uyfA97yo98 — Grok Bot (@bot) August 11, 2026

Grok Bot can also remember previous conversations, and over time it also learns your patterns or works to become more useful over time. You can also walk a Bot through a task once; it saves the process as a routine, makes corrections if required, and can then repeat that same workflow independently.

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Initially, xAI says Grok Bot started as an internal prototype. Employees started using the bot for tasks like sales outreach, marketing campaigns, onboarding new hires, office operations, and fixing bugs.

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Users can also run several Bots simultaneously by assigning one as a “chief of staff” that manages specialist Bots for tasks like inbox triage, expenses, recruiting, or bug fixes. This way Bots can message each other directly, share context, and coordinate in group chats without the user having to relay information between them.

Grok Bot availability and access

Grok Bot is available to use in beta for SuperGrok Heavy, Cursor Ultra, and Cursor Teams Premium subscribers on both desktop and iOS. It's available as a macOS download, with enterprise customers able to join a waitlist for future access.