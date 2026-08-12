Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
xAI Launches Grok Bot: An always-on AI agent app that completes tasks on user's behalf

xAI Launches Grok Bot: An always-on AI agent app that completes tasks on user's behalf

Grok Bot can operate a computer environment, log into tools and services that the user already uses, and work across apps, email inboxes, and other software.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 12:48 PM IST
xAI Launches Grok Bot: An always-on AI agent app that completes tasks on user's behalfGrok Bot can also remember previous conversations, and over time it also learns your patterns or works to become more useful,

Elon Musk-owned xAI, in collaboration with AI startup Cursor, announced a new agentic AI platform called “Grok Bot.” With Grok Bot, users can create personalised AI agents that they can message like a colleague and hand off tasks to perform on their behalf.

As per xAI’s blog post, it can operate a computer environment, log into tools and services that the user already uses, and work across apps, email inboxes, and other software.

Advertisement

Must read: Elon Musk launches X Money; What it is and how it works?

“You can message them like a colleague and hand off the work. They remember conversations, learn how you like things done, and get sharper the more you work together,” the company said.

How can Grok Bot help users?

xAI revealed that Grok Bot can independently perform on the user’s behalf and only asks the user for approval when human intervention is required. Due to its autonomous capabilities, xAI calls it a “team of always-on agents.”

Each Bot runs on its own cloud computer, allowing access to log in to the tools, websites, and apps you already use. The good part is that the app does not require workflow-building or automation setup. Users can simply message the Bot as they text a coworker, and it takes over from there.

Advertisement

Grok Bot can also remember previous conversations, and over time it also learns your patterns or works to become more useful over time. You can also walk a Bot through a task once; it saves the process as a routine, makes corrections if required, and can then repeat that same workflow independently.

Must read: DOGE under scrutiny: Watchdog says it overstated savings, ethics oversight unclear under Musk

Initially, xAI says Grok Bot started as an internal prototype. Employees started using the bot for tasks like sales outreach, marketing campaigns, onboarding new hires, office operations, and fixing bugs.

Advertisement

Users can also run several Bots simultaneously by assigning one as a “chief of staff” that manages specialist Bots for tasks like inbox triage, expenses, recruiting, or bug fixes. This way Bots can message each other directly, share context, and coordinate in group chats without the user having to relay information between them.

Grok Bot availability and access

Grok Bot is available to use in beta for SuperGrok Heavy, Cursor Ultra, and Cursor Teams Premium subscribers on both desktop and iOS. It's available as a macOS download, with enterprise customers able to join a waitlist for future access.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more