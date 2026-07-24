Your Prime Video is about to change: Jeff Bezos wants AI to decide what you watch next

Jeff Bezos has pushed Prime Video through a major redesign aimed at putting artificial intelligence front and centre, part of a broader effort by Amazon to showcase the company’s AI capabilities to its more than 200 million Prime Video users, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The resulting project, known internally as "Lighthouse", was born after a contentious presentation last autumn in which Bezos expressed displeasure that Prime Video’s planned updates did not sufficiently highlight AI and personalisation. The meeting prompted Prime Video executives to scrap earlier plans and embark on a new, AI-driven overhaul.

Bezos wanted AI to be a core part of the user experience. The idea is to use Prime Video as a high-profile platform to demonstrate what Amazon can do in AI.

Redesign, recommendations and voice

Lighthouse includes a broad set of features that use AI to improve film and TV recommendations by learning viewers’ preferences and responding to spoken requests, said one person who spoke on condition of anonymity. The project also contemplates a redesigned home screen with AI-driven tiles that present pre-populated viewing suggestions such as “action movies from the 1980s” or “Christmas rom-coms".

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“The real estate on the home screen is very valuable to studios, so it would be a big change to take away any of that coveted space,” said Michael Goodman, director of entertainment research for Parks Associates. He noted that streaming platforms rely on paid placement and algorithms to decide what appears on the front page.

Amazon is testing versions of the redesign with small groups of users, and the final form could shift based on feedback, financial considerations, or other concerns, the people said. Traditional search and a top-of-screen area for highlights — used to promote new releases and live events such as “Thursday Night Football” — would remain.

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Alexa integration and company stakes

As part of Lighthouse, Prime Video has discussed integrating Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant into its search and browsing experience. Amazon released an overhauled generative AI version of Alexa in early 2025 and ​integrated it into its main shopping site in May 2026.

Kam Keshmiri, global head of Prime Video design, who attended the meeting with Bezos, is leading the Lighthouse redesign, the people said.

Bezos’ personal involvement in the project underscores how important the company views Prime Video as a showcase for its AI ambitions. Improved personalisation can lead to more hours spent on the service. The Amazon founder, who stepped back from day-to-day operations after leaving the CEO role in 2021, has been receiving periodic updates on the effort.

Amazon has committed roughly $200 billion to capital expenditures this year, primarily related to AI development, and previously invested an initial $23 billion in OpenAI and Anthropic combined, with the potential for upwards of another $40 billion.

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Market context

Prime Video is one of Amazon’s most recognised consumer brands and a central benefit of the Prime membership. In the U.S., it ranks fourth in streaming viewing share but remains important to Amazon’s broader strategy: the service helps anchor Prime subscriptions in markets where Amazon’s e‑commerce footprint is smaller.

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Prime Video’s recent history shows Amazon’s appetite for content — the company acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion — but also competing pressures. Nielsen data from April showed Prime Video with a 4.2% share of TV viewing in the U.S., behind YouTube, Netflix and Disney+, according to April data from Nielsen. Executives see Lighthouse as a way to sharpen personalisation and keep users engaged.