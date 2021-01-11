As people ditch WhatsApp, Signal faces rush and slowdowns

Signal has witnessed a never-seen-before surge in new users days after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy. Signal, the encrypted messaging service, has been chosen as the more secure alternative to the Facebook-owned messaging app. However, considering Signal has never handled an onslaught like this before, minor technical glitches have hit the app. Some new users have reported slowdowns and other issues with the app.

Acknowledging the issue, Signal tweeted from its official account saying, "Some new users are reporting that Signal is slow to display their Signal contacts. We're adding more capacity to keep up with all the new people searching for their friends on Signal. Hang tight!"

"Not to sound like a broken record (about broken records), but we're aware of the registration delays while creating a new account. Carriers are making adjustments on their side to keep delivering verification codes as quickly as possible. Even though we're still breaking records, verification codes are back in the groove. Delivery delays have been eliminated across multiple cellular providers, so things should be more ASAP when you join the app," it said.

In the past few days, Signal has become the most downloaded app in India and other countries. Signal had shared a screengrab that clearly showed the encrypted messaging app at the top spot in India. Apart from India, It became the most-downloaded app in Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.

There are two reasons behind Signal's sudden upheaval one is its rival WhatsApp and another one is Elon Musk. Musk, who has been an open critic of Facebook, asked its 41.5 million followers to use Signal instead of WhatsApp. "Use Signal," he wrote.

Another reason why Signal's popularity has spiked is its rival WhatsApp itself. The Facebook-owned messaging app started sending popups to users worldwide asking them to accept its updated policies before February 8 to continue using the services.

"Our Services have optional features which, if used by you, require us to collect additional information to provide such features. You will be notified of such a collection, as appropriate. If you choose not to provide the information needed to use a feature, you will be unable to use the feature. For example, you cannot share your location with your contacts if you do not permit us to collect your location data from your device. Permissions can be managed through your Settings menu on both Android and iOS devices," WhatsApp said in a blog.