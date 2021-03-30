Asus launches new ZenBook and VivoBook laptops, prices start at Rs 54,990

Highlights AMD Ryzen 5000 u-series processor powers the new laptop range from Asus.

These laptops will be available via offline channels mostly.

The company has launched the VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, VivoBook 15 and VivoBook 17 models.

Asus on Tuesday launched new laptops under its ZenBook and VivoBook series in India. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 U-series processor and will be available via offline channels as well as Flipkart. The Taiwanese manufacturer has launched a total of six laptop models in India. The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is the top-of-the-line model in the company's ultrabook range. There are six VivoBook models, including the VivoBook S14, VivoBook Ultra K14/K15, VivoBook Flip 14, ASUS VivoBook 15 and VivoBook 17.

Talking about the prices, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED price in India is set at Rs 79,990 and will be available via the offline channel. The VivoBook S S14 will be available at Rs 65,990, while the VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 at Rs 58,990. The VivoBook Flip 14 and VivoBook 15 will be available at Rs 59,990 and Rs 54,990, respectively. All these VivoBook models will be available via offline channel only. The VivoBook 17, on the other hand, comes at Rs 62,990 and will be available at Rs 62,990.

Starting with the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED model, the laptop features a lightweight design and weighs 1.11 kilograms. It packs a sizeable 67Wh battery, and the company claims can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. It features a Full-HD NanoEdge OLED display and offers up to a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It comes with Wi-Fi 6.

The Asus VivoBook S S14 comes with integrated AMD Radeon graphics and is claimed to handle light games with ease. It also sports a NanoEdge display and offers an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop provides a Full-HD LED panel. The VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 model is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with clock speeds of up to 4.3GHz. It packs 8GB of RAM and comes with SSD storage capacity. The K14 model offers a 14-inch screen size, while the K15 model offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD NanoEdge display.

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is also powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor clocked up to 4.3GHz. The 14-inch NanoEdge display has been fit in a 13-inch chassis, says Asus. The laptop offers an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes with a touchscreen display. The company will also ship a bundled pen holder that can stick onto the lid of the Flip 14 laptop. The VivoBook 15 features a 15.6-inch Full-HD two-sided NanoEdge display. It offers an 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio and offers good colour reproduction. Lastly, the Asus VivoBook 17 comes with an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and it comes with an ErgoLift hinge that tilts the keyboard to give a comfortable typing position. The VivoBook 17 laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5000 series processor with integrated Radeon graphics.