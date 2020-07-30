Asus launches new ZenBook, VivoBook laptops in India: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Asus has launched new ZenBook and VivoBook series of laptops in India.

Asus has launched its latest generation of ZenBook and VivoBook laptops in India. As part of the launch, the company has launched four new laptops priced across multiple segments of the market. The laptops -- VivoBook Ultra K14 K423, VivoBook S14 S433, ZenBook 13 UX325, and ZenBook 14 UX425 -- represent the company's basic line-up for ultrabooks for 2020.

Asus ZenBook (UX325/UX425)

Both the laptops, the ASUS ZenBook 13 and 14, are constructed out of lightweight, diamond-cut aluminum alloy. Both models feature a slim side profile of 13.9mm. The two are also very lightweight and weigh 1.11 kg and 1.17 kg respectively.

The displays on both are FullHD panels that feature 2.5 to 2.9 mm NanoEdge bezels. Both also claim to offer 90% screen-to-body ratio with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. Under the hood, the new ZenBooks are powered by Intel's latest 10th Gen Ice Lake processors that are built on a 10nm process.

The laptops are equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs. The laptops also come with connectivity options like two Thunderbolt 3 ports, standard HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with a microSD card reader. Both the laptops have been announced to retail at a starting price of Rs 79,990.

Asus VivoBook S14

The VivoBook S comes with a 14-inch display and in four colours. The VivoBook S is built out of aluminum alloy that is finished in a diamond-cut design. The new VivoBook S series features an ultraportable design, with the VivoBook S14 measuring less than 16mm and the model weighs merely 1.4 kg.

The NanoEdge display on the new VivoBook S series pushes the boundaries of what's possible with further slimmed down top and side display bezels. This results in 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio for unrivaled immersion, in a notably compact package.

VivoBook S14 is powered by up to quad-core 10th Generation Intel CoreTM i7-10510U processor and comes with up to NVIDIA MX250 graphics. The VivoBook S14 also features superfast Intel WiFi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

The laptop features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and is equipped with a full-sized HDMI 1.4 port that supports 4K video output, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack. The laptop also promises up to 15 hours of battery life. The company has revealed that the laptop will start retail from Rs 67,990.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14

The new VivoBook Ultra K14 features an ultraportable design and has a profile that is less than 18mm and weighs merely 1.4kg. It comes with a high 84% screen-to-body ratio. There are three-sided NanoEdge display and a 5.75mm bezel to compliment this.

VivoBook Ultra K14 is powered by up to quad-core 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor which is paired with Intel UHD 620 graphics. It also comes with full-sized, backlit, spill-resistant keyboard. The VivoBook Ultra K14 K413 will be available at a starting price of Rs.39,990.