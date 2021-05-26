Asus launches ROG Flow X13 and new ROG Zephyrus laptops in India, price starts at Rs 94,990

Highlights Asus Flow X13 is a convertible laptop and is powered by Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU.

The flagship Zephyrus Flow X13 laptop price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900.

The Asus Zephyrus G14 2021 edition is the most affordable among the new laptop addition, and prices start at Rs 94,990.

Asus on Wednesday unveiled new laptops, including the ROG Flow X13 and three new Zephyrus series devices. The Taiwanese manufacturer has been expanding its laptop portfolio in India lately, and the new laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors in India. All the new laptops: ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ROG Zephyrus G15 and ROG Zephyrus G14, are available in India starting today.

Out of the four laptops launched, the flagship ROG Flow X13 is the flagship device and comes with a detachable eGPU, XG Mobile. The company is promoting the new ROG Flow X13 as a convertible gaming laptop, and it comes with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The laptop weighs just 1.3 kilograms and sports a 360-degree Ergolift hinge that allows users to work in different modes.

Targeting the gamers, Asus says that the Flow X13 packs a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS octa-core processor based on 7nm fabrication technology. All the new Asus laptops also come with new cooling solutions.

Talking about the prices, the Asus ROG Flow X13 price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 and will be available through Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 2021 edition is available at a starting price of Rs 137,990, and it is up for grabs via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is the most premium laptop among the new additions. It is available at a starting price of Rs 2,99,990 and will be available via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2021 edition is the most affordable laptop addition. Its price in India starts at Rs 94,990 and is available via Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Asus Zephyrus G15

Talking about the specifications, the Asus ROG Flow X13 features a 13.4-inch touchscreen IPS 60Hz display. It also comes with Gorilla Glass. The ROG Flow X13 comes in UHD and Full-HD screen resolution options. Under the hood, the laptop comes in two options - Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS. It is available in 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM options. It packs a 62Whr battery and a 720p HD webcam.

Coming to the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, it is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX coupled with Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop comes with 32GB RAM and a 1TB storage option. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display on the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is a 14.09-inch UHD display with touch support.

The Asus Zephyrus G15 comes in two processor options - AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800 HS. It supports up to 48GB of RAM and comes with a QHD display. Similarly, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 also comes in AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS chipset options. It features a 14-inch touchscreen display and comes in Full-HD and WQHD screen resolution.