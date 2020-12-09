Asus phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC spotted, could be ROG Phone 5

Highlights Asus could be working on the ROG Phone 5, the successor to ROG Phone 3.

Asus is apparently working on the successor of the Asus ROG Phone 3, which could be called the ROG Phone 5. A new Asus device has been spotted on benchmarking websites featuring the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The two listings of the Asus device show the name Lahaina, which is an island in Hawaii, and also the codename for the Snapdragon 888 processor. Since this one has the flagship processor, the most likely name for this device is the ROG Phone 5, which is an educated guess for the ROG Phone 3's successor.

The Asus device codenamed ASUS_I005DB has been spotted on both Geekbench and HTML5 benchmarking websites, revealing only a few key specifications about the smartphone (via MySmartPrice). The Asus ROG Phone 5 will feature the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, according to the information available from the listings. It will come running Android 11 software, along with 8GB of RAM. Now, this could be the RAM capacity for the base variants while the top variant could come with RAM capacity of as much as 12GB, much like how the ROG Phone 3 has it.

Asus could end up naming this device the ROG Phone 5 and not ROG Phone 4 because of two reasons. First, the number '4' is not considered auspicious according to Chinese numerology, which is why Asus might skip it to give it the name ROG Phone 5. Secondly, the Asus ROG Phone 3 had a model number ASUS_I003DB, wherein the number '3' denoted the successor version. If this is anything to go by, the ASUS_I005DB will end up being commercially called the Asus ROG Phone 5 and not ROG Phone 4. Asus has not said anything on this yet.

Circling back to the benchmark listings, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has scored 1081 in single-core tests while its multi-core tests resulted in a score of 3584, both of which are astoundingly impressive over the last generation. The ROG Phone 3 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, which is an optimised version of the Snapdragon 865 processor. The gaming phone was launched earlier this year as one of the fastest Android phones in the market, which is still true since Snapdragon 888-powered phones have not arrived yet.

Since the benchmark scores for the Asus phone are out, it will only be a matter of time until the company makes an announcement for the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 5. It might also call it ROG Phone 4, but nothing is certain as of now. My bet is on the ROG Phone 5 moniker for Asus' upcoming flagship, which will take on the next Galaxy S-series, Mi 11 series, and OnePlus 9 series smartphones.

Since it would be a successor, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will have to try to look different than its predecessor. But then Asus has not done much in that aspect. All of its ROG Phone devices look nearly the same with some trims and shaves here and there. The nerdy design to lure gamers is certainly not going to go but Asus might tone things down slightly to appeal to people who would see it as a premium device that is not tied to the gaming label.