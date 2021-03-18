Asus ROG 5 fails durability test, breaks under hand pressure

Highlights Asus ROG Phone 5 broke under hand pressure during the first bend test.

The Gorilla Glass Victus at the top was intact, but the display underneath, along with glass lining at the back, shattered.

The SIM tray of the device was found to have no resistance against water intrusion.

A shocking revelation has been made around the Asus ROG Phone 5, deemed the most powerful gaming smartphone in the market. While the device promises an unmatched performance capacity in its segment, it seemingly falls short of the durability factor one would expect out of such a premium phone.

In a recent durability test conducted by noted Youtuber Zack Nelson, better known as JerryRigEverything, the Asus ROG Phone 5 failed miserably. In his video, the Youtuber was able to bend the gaming smartphone with the sheer strength of his hands, cracking it into pieces and rendering it dysfunctional.

In his six years of conducting such durability tests, the YouTuber notes that very few smartphones have failed, a fact that speaks volumes about the ROG Phone 5's built. Nelson notes that the reason for this might be the dual battery system used on the ROG Phone 5 that might have compromised the structural integrity of the device.

Before the pressure/ bend test, Nelson conducted a scratch test on the device to test the Gorilla Glass Victus. The test left a few scratches on the level 6 and level 7 Mohs scale, which is quite normal for smartphones. It did, however, rendered the in-screen fingerprint sensor completely useless after a few scratches.

The scratch test further revealed the sidebands' metallic nature and all the physical buttons encompassed by it. Nelson, however, noted that the rubber lining used on the charging port is not up to the mark and might just be lost within a week of use. The SIM card tray, on the other hand, skips any such lining altogether, thus keeping the phone from having any form of water resistance.

The results further deteriorated for the ROG Phone 5 when Nelson switched to the bend test. The first round of applying pressure on the phone developed a major crack along the antennae lines. With this, the internal vibrator on the ROG Phone 5 stopped working altogether.

However, the Victus glass at the front was intact, as was the glass lining at the back. Just like the display, the latter broke apart when Nelson applied stress on the device one more time. With that, it was game over for the ROG Phone 5.

The durability test comes as a real shocker for many, especially considering the premium nature of the ROG Phone 5. The Rs. 50,000 price point and the fact that the device is meant for gamers would lead one to expect a better, sturdier built for a device. That, however, is not the case with the Asus ROG phone this time around.