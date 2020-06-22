Asus ROG Phone 2 with reduced price is now on sale: Still the gaming phone to buy?

Highlights The ROG Phone 2 is back on sale with a reduced price tag of Rs 39,999.

Asus will continue to sell the phone via Flipkart.

The ROG Phone 2 uses the Snapdragon 855 Plus and a 6000mAh battery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a whole lot of problems for phone manufacturers, especially with regards to disruption in supply chain. The ROG Phone 2 from Asus was one of the first few phones that stopped selling in India due to the supply issues and for a long time, the phone was unavailable for purchase. However, as things have started improving, the ROG Phone 2 is back on sale and with a revised price.

Originally, Asus launched the ROG Phone 2 last year starting at a price of Rs 37,999. Earlier this year in April, the government increased the GST rates for smartphones, which meant the price increased by four per cent, making the ROG Phone 2 costlier. But as Asus brings back the phone on sale, the company is doing its bit make the phone more appealing to customers.

Instead of the GST inflated price of Rs 42,554, the ROG Phone 2 will now sell at a price of Rs 39,999. This is a price reduction of Rs 2,555 and Asus says that it is absorbing the depreciating Rupee value as well as swollen GST rates.

While this is certainly good news for buyers interested in the ROG Phone 2, it has to face some competition from a some more capable phones at the same price. The iQOO 3 comes in at a lower price of Rs 34,999 and that's rocking the newer Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Realme X50 Pro comes in at a starting price of Rs 39,999, which also happens to have the Snapdragon 865 chip.

Compared to these two phones, the ROG Phone 2 is definitely coming at a premium. However, while the ROG Phone 2 may lag behind in terms of outright performance, it has other features to redeem itself.

ROG Phone 2: Who should buy it

The ROG Phone 2 is for those who:

-want to have purpose-built gaming phone with dedicated gaming hardware and software features.

-want a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display for a smoother gameplay experience.

-want a gaming phone that can last long on a single charge. The ROG Phone 2 has a 6000mAh battery and it comes with an 18W fast charger.

-want a great build quality and a gaming-centric design in a gaming smartphone.

-want to buy a gaming phone that has a vast array of accessories to make the gaming experience better.

-want a clean stock Android-like experience without missing out on essential features.

Additionally, the ROG Phone 2's Snapdragon 855 Plus chip can easily run any game that the Android ecosystem has to offer. Hence, unless you seek a 5G phone, the ROG Phone 2 has all the performance you need from a modern gaming phone.