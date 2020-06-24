Asus ROG Phone 3 is coming soon: Here's what we know about it so far

Highlights The ROG Phone 3 will launch globally in July.

Asus is expected to bring minor upgrades when compared to the ROG Phone 2.

The ROG Phone 3 may feature an overclocked Snapdragon 865.

If you have made up your mind to get yourself a gaming smartphone this year, you have got some nice options already and in a few months, the list is getting the ultimate option from the company known to make some of the meanest gaming machines. We are talking about the Asus ROG Phone 2's successor, which is expected to be called the ROG Phone 3. This phone is coming out in July but we are yet to have an exact date on this one.

For the last two years, Asus has kept the formula mostly unchanged for the ROG Phone lineup. The design of the phone has broadly remained unchanged and it is not going to change with the ROG Phone 3. The laptop-inspired design is set to remain this year too, based on what we have seen with the leaks. The internals are, however, going to get 2020 upgrades and Asus is going to sprinkle its tuning magic this time.

If this has got you interested, then you will find below a list of everything that's out there about the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Asus ROG Phone 3: What we know about it

Design

ROG Phone 3 (Source: Digital Chat Station, Weibo)

Asus is sticking to the three-year-old tried-and-tested design on the ROG Phone 3. Based on the leaked images of the device, the ROG Phone 3 is going to feature the same greyish glass rear body with aggressive lines, creases and contours. The front of the phone will continue to have a big display with big bezels, similar to the current model. You can also expect the air triggers on the phone. The only change here will be the triple camera setup.

Display

The ROG Phone 3 is said to have the same 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display as the existing model. The leaks have hinted that the base model of the ROG Phone 3 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel while the top-end model may get a higher 144Hz refresh rate panel. The touch response rate on this one is also expected to be higher than the 120Hz panel.

Specifications

Of course, being a gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 will end up with the Snapdragon 865 chipset. You can also expect up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM as well as up to 512GB storage. The listings on various certification websites have also suggested that the Snapdragon 865 will be overclocked to 3.0GHz instead of the usual 2.8GHz.

Asus ROG Phone 2

The battery capacity is going to remain unchanged at 6000mAh and Asus will stick to the 30W fast wired charging this year. The phone is also expected to retain its stereo speaker setup as well.

Cameras

Going with the trend, the ROG Phone 3 will have a triple camera setup this year. The main camera will use a 64-megapixel sensor, probably made by Sony. This may be accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle-camera while the third camera could be assigned for depth detection.

Expected price

In general, all flagship phones in 2020 are usually priced higher due to the increased component costs. Given that the ROG Phone 2's base variant already sells at a price of Rs 39,999 in India currently, we expect the ROG Phone 3 to start from close to Rs 50,000 when it launches in India.

At this price, it may end up being more expensive than the iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro and the OnePlus 8.