Asus ROG Phone 3 now down to Rs 44,999 along with HDFC Bank discount in Flipkart sale

Highlights Asus ROG Phone 3 is down to Rs 44,999 for the base variant.

You can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,750 with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming phones.

Asus has announced a limited-time offer for the Asus ROG Phone 3. The powerful ROG Phone 3, which was launched earlier this year, will go on sale for a discount of Rs 2,000 under the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale that kicked off on Sunday, December 6. Asus' ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming smartphones that are available to buy right now, featuring the top-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. If you have been eyeing the ROG Phone 3 for a while, there is a Rs 2,000 discount up for grabs right now.

After the discount, the price of Asus ROG Phone 3 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version will be Rs 44,999 while the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 47,999. The regular prices for the Asus ROG Phone 3 are Rs 46,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively, for the memory variants. Over and above the Rs 2,000 discount, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will also see an additional discount of Rs 1,750 on using HDFC credit cards or making payments in EMI from the card. So if you are an HDFC Bank credit cardholder, you will pay

Rs 43,249 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and

Rs 46,249 for the 12GB RAM, 128GB memory variant.

These are the lowest prices that you will pay for the Asus ROG Phone 3. Which is why this could be the only window for you to get the smartphone for a much less price. Gamers who need a phone that can take care of their needs, need to actually check the Asus ROG Phone 3 out. It is an impressive device for all gaming needs. For example, there are touch-sensitive triggers on the sides, a cooling section for the phone, and two USB-C ports for fast charging. The looks of the phone are straight-up borrowed from the ROG Phone 2 but this time, there is some subtlety to appease regular users who may want to buy this phone outside of their gaming needs.

I reviewed the phone sometime back. I was quite impressed by the kind of performance it has to offer. I am not a seasoned mobile gamer but play all kinds of games occasionally. So, I tried the regular benchmarks, PUBG Mobile (it was not banned back then) and Call of Duty Mobile, the gameplay of which turned out to be one of my best experiences. The response rate of the display, its refresh rate, and the snappiness of the processor are on point. The device does not get uncomfortably hot, so there is that. Although I did feel some warmth when holding the phone for extended hours, that is quite normal. Other than these things, the Asus ROG Phone 3 brings a long-lasting battery that amazed me beyond my expectations. I lasted for longer than I imagined a gaming phone would.

Photography on the Asus ROG Phone 3 is a bit underwhelming in comparison with other similarly priced phones. But that is not to say that photography is bad. You get great photos with plenty of details, brightness, and sharpness. Low light photography is where things do not look favourable. But I think the customer base the Asus ROG Phone 3 is serving may not actually care about cameras to that intricate level. The things that they care about, heavy gaming, is what the Asus ROG Phone 3 can handle impressively well.

I would recommend buying this phone if you are into heavy gaming without compromises.