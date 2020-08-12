Asus ROG Phone 3's high-end variant with 12GB RAM to go on sale on August 21

Highlights Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will go on sale on August 21.

The sale will take place on Flipkart starting at 12 pm.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is the most powerful smartphone you can get in India right now.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is easily the top-specced smartphone in India right now. It has an amazing 144Hz display, the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, a 64-megapixel main camera on the back, and, of course, the frills to facilitate high-end gaming. Asus launched the ROG Phone 3 earlier this month in two variants - 8GB and 12GB - but only the former went on sale the first time. The Taiwanese company is now bringing the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant to online stores for sale.

The high-end Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB/256GB variant will go on its first sale on August 21 at 12 pm. Its price is Rs 57,999 while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 49,999. The sale will take place only on Flipkart since it is the exclusive sales partner for Asus smartphones in India. There are going to be some offers on the purchase, which you can check at the time of making the purchase.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is a monstrous smartphone. It will give you the maximum performance there is available on a smartphone right now, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The processor is an incremental upgrade over the Snapdragon 865, which powers the OnePlus 8 series, Realme X50 Pro, and Oppo Find X2 in India. So there is going to be some amount of extra speed that ROG Phone 3 will deliver over the rest of the smartphones in the premium range. Moreover, the processor is best-suited for high-end gaming, the one where you do not throttle graphic settings of a game, such as PUBG Mobile or Asphalt 9: Legends.

I used the ROG Phone 3 for a good deal of time and was amazed by how fast it is. Playing games on the smartphone just makes my body experience an adrenaline rush, especially when it's a car racing game I am playing with a plethora of minute details that emerge on the display. Other functionalities, such as cameras and social media apps, are the snappiest on the ROG Phone 3. You will not notice a single lag or stutter doing anything on the smartphone, be it multitasking, recording 8K videos, or playing the most resource-intensive game on it.

ROG Phone 3 is for power users, who want the best of the best on their smartphone. Of course, there are some features that I would have loved to see on a Rs 57,999 smartphone. My gripes include the lack of wireless charging, no water or dust resistance with an IP rating, and finally, the fact that the display resolution still maxes out at full-HD. But if these things do not bother you, Asus ROG Phone 3 is the most powerful smartphone money can buy right now.