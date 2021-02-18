Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming phone India launch tipped

Highlights Asus ROG Phone 5 launch timeline has been tipped for India.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC inside.

This time, there will be a matrix display on the ROG Phone.

Asus ROG Phone 5 has been in the rumour mill for quite some time but a proper launch date for this gaming phone did never surface before. It is obvious the ROG Phone 5 will arrive soon but a launch date is awaited. Now, a tipster has suggested the launch timeline for the Asus ROG Phone 5 in India. The Asus ROG Phone 5 is going to be the next flagship phone from the company that will go against top-class smartphones, performance-wise, but more than that, this phone will come with several features that enhance mobile gaming.

According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Asus ROG Phone 5 could debut sometime in March. There is no timeframe for that yet but the launch seems to take place soon. Asus has been teasing the launch in China without sharing a date for that while nothing similar has been announced for India yet. The tipster said in a tweet that this will hold true only if there are no "last moment changes".

Asus is yet to bring the Zenfone 7 to India while the launch of ROG Phone 5 is said to happen before that. For now, it is unclear what Asus may be planning but bringing the ROG Phone 5 as early as March may bring some respite to gamers who are in search of a high-grade phone as such. The ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is among the most powerful ones for Android phones. The ROG Phone 5 is also said to come with new flagship cameras on the back. In many ways, this phone also seems like a good option for people who are just looking for a premium phone.

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications, features

According to the TENAA listing for the same Asus model, the ROG Phone 5 will measure 172.834x77.252x10.29mm. The thickness of over 10mm goes in line with how gaming phones are supposed to be. There will be a 6.78-inch display on the phone, as well. This may be an OLED panel with a refresh rate maxing out at 144Hz for the high-end gaming experience. The ROG Phone 5 has a 6000mAh battery, the 3C certification suggested. This battery could support 65W fast charging technology, probably with the help of two USB-C ports.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 will probably come with a 64MP triple camera system on the back. Much like the predecessor, this smartphone may come with a Sony sensor as the main one. One of the hands-on images of the ROG Phone 5 also suggested this phone will have a secondary matrix display on the back to show alerting notifications or important snippets about the game being played on the smartphone. This display will displace the ROG logo with RGB lighting to another spot on the back.