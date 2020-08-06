Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS launched in India, price starts at Rs 80,990

Highlights Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has been launched in India.

After a long wait, Asus has launched the Zephrus G14 laptop in India. The company has announced that ROG line-up's flagship product will be coming to India, powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, for powerful performance. The laptop also comes with a custom cooling system, and up to an RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU from NVIDIA.

Other features of the laptop include a UHD resolution Pantone validated 100% sRGB color-accurate display. The launch of the Zephrus G14 comes on the back of ASUS India adding to its portfolio by earlier launching the ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, and VivoBook Flip 14 laptops.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, "Zephyrus G14 is truly a breathtaking technological and design marvel from ASUS. Emphasizing on thin & light as our prime focus for the first time for a gaming laptop in a 14-inch form factor with such powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 series HS processors will provide unrivaled performance to gamers and content creators. The new AMD Ryzen 4000 series HS processors are a great example of the solid collaboration between ASUS and AMD to take performance a notch higher and boost our audience with exceptional capabilities. We are also building our AMD portfolio with thin & light consumer notebooks with the objective to deliver intelligent edge solutions that enhance work and life experiences. We are confident that Zephyrus G14 and the remaining AMD range will be a raging hit with the Indian populace."

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Design and specifications

The Zephyrus G14 is 17.9mm thin and is quite light at 1.6kg. It features a Magnesium-Alloy keyboard frame with fingerprint-resistance in a dot matrix design. It brings powerful graphics via the GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q augmented by ROG's boost up to 1298 MHz at 65W.

The laptop also comes equipped with features such as a fingerprint sensor for one-touch log-in with Windows Hello. For networking, there's Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The 14-inch display features very little in terms of bezels and the laptop offers dual display output and Dolby Atmos support. The battery onboard is a 4-cell 76WHr battery that offers Type-C charging by 65W adapter, and 180W AC adapter.

The Zephyrus G14 is available in two models, with and without AniMe Matrix. For the latter, the price starts at Rs 80,990, while the former is a little more expensive at Rs 98,990.