Asus VivoBook 14 for Rs 47,990 a great deal on students laptop in Amazon sale

Highlights Asus VivoBook 14 is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.

Amazon is giving a credit card discount of Rs 1,750 on the laptop.

The laptop is good for students who will start going to college this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has started for Prime members today. This means if you have the Prime membership, you get to call dibs on some of the best deals there are on tech products. We have handpicked some of the best ones on smartphones and wireless earbuds. But what if you need a good laptop with an equally good deal on it. The Amazon sale has several such laptop deals but we are talking about a regular-use laptop that can get you great performance, good looks, and a decent battery.

The laptop we are talking about is the Asus VivoBook 14, which is available with the latest Intel processor and comes with a horde of features that will appeal to you for the best productivity. Asus is a renowned brand for laptops, having multiple stores and service centres across the country, so you do not have to worry about after-sales service about the laptop. Now, let us get into the deal that Amazon has on offer.

Amazon is selling the Asus VivoBook 14 for Rs 50,990 when checked at the time of writing. While this price might change over the few days during the sale, it is a big discount from the original price. The MRP of the portable laptop is Rs 63,990 on Amazon. This means the discount you are getting is Rs 13,000. Over and above this discount, you get Rs 1,750 off when you use the HDFC credit card when purchasing this laptop. Wait, there is more. Since the amount is over Rs 30,000, you also get Rs 1,250 cashback on the card.

The final price you end up paying for the Asus VivoBook 14 is Rs 47,990. Only a handful of laptops have such a big discount on them, but the VivoBook 14 seems to have the maximum. If you are starting your college, you should consider this laptop for yourself.

For Rs 47,990, the Asus VivoBook 14 comes across as a great deal. What do you get for this money? A 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch 1080p screen, 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX110 graphics card, and a weight of 1.6 kilogrammes. You have the connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB-C port. There is a 32WHrs battery inside the laptop that should give you more than six hours of life.



