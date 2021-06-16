Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED now available in India, price starts at Rs 2,39,990

Highlights Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED is now up for sale in India through online and offline channels.

It comes with dual display, Harman Kardon certified audio and 1TB SSD storage onboard.

The premium laptop is backed by a 92 Wh battery.

Asus has announced the availability of ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED in India at a starting price of Rs 2,39,990. The latest flagship laptop by the Taiwanese tech major was launched in April this year and is now available in India through online and offline channels.

For highlights, the new Asus laptop features a dual display with a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display. It also features ScreenPad Plus display that can automatically tilt up to a 9.5-degree angle. Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED also comes with Asus' Active Aerodynamic System (AAS+), making the ScreenPad Plus an integral part of the cooling system.

Other impressive features on the premium laptop by Asus include Harman Kardon certified audio, AI Noise-Canceling and an array microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support. Here is a look at what's more on offer.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED price and availability

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is available for purchase in two variants. The base model that comes with Intel Core i7-10870H has been listed for Rs 2,39,990. The more premium offering that features Intel Core i9-10980HK is available for purchase at Rs 2,79,990.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is on sale on online and offline channels. The list of retailers includes Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus India exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and Croma.

At the time of its launch, the laptop was expected to go on sale in mid-May. Having faced some delay, it is now up for grabs on the above-mentioned stores.

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED specifications

The Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED features a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanoEdge touch-enabled display with 440 nits brightness. It boasts a 0.2 ms response time, 178-degree viewing angles, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The secondary display is a 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus (3840 x 1100 (4K)) colour calibrated display IPS-level panel with stylus support and 400 nits max brightness.

The Asus laptop is powered by Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and Intel Core i7-10870H processor. The graphics on the system are handled by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6. It operates on Windows 10 Home.

Memory options on the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED include a 32 GB MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD storage onboard. Connectivity options range from Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 to two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, a USB 3.2, a full-size HDMI 2.1, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a MicroSD reader.

A 92 Wh lithium-polymer battery backs the laptop. It weighs 2.34 kg approximately and measures 359 x 249 x 21.5 mm.