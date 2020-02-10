Asus ZenFone 7 first leak appears online and it looks disappointing

Highlights The Asus ZenFone 7 has leaked online, showing its design.

The ZenFone 7 loses the Flip Camera but gains triple rear cameras.

Asus might be using an IPS LCD panel this year too.

2019 saw Asus come up with the highly successful ROG Phone 2, which was not only the most powerful phone in its class, but was also the only phone last year with a 120Hz display. However, Asus also launched its Asus ZenFone 6 earlier in the year, which later came to India as the Asus 6Z. The ZenFone 6 had a unique Flip Camera system to get rid of the display notch and achieve a bezel-less display design. Asus is working on the ZenFone 7 and the first leak shows a rather disappointing forecast.

Recently, a photo was posted on Asus forum where it showed a presentation showing the ZenFone 7. The image isn't very clear but it is possible to make out a few of the features the next Asus flagship will bring to the market. The biggest takeaway from the leak is that Asus is getting rid of the Flip Camera from the phone - the only feature that made the Asus 6Z stand out from the rest of the crowd. Asus is going for a more conventional design this year that looks similar to most of the upcoming 2020 flagships.

The ZenFone 7 appears to have a similar design to the Asus 6Z but the rear cameras now sit in a large ugly squarish module in the centre, similar to a lot of new Samsung phones. There are three cameras at the back and chances are that the main camera will use the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor while the other two cameras could be a wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera. There also appears to be a fingerprint sensor sitting below the cameras, suggesting an LCD panel upfront.

At the front, the phone is getting a bezel-less design but there's a dual punch-hole cutout for the selfie cameras. The bezels appear to be quite thick, which also suggest Asus is sticking to an LCD display this time.

Asus ZenFone 7 leaked renders

There's no confirmation of this one being the actual flagship ZenFone 7 and hence you should take this with a pinch of salt. However, if this ends up as the ZenFone 7, it could be another disappointing outing for Asus this year in the flagship segment. Rival OnePlus is expected to go high on premium features with the OnePlus 8 whereas Samsung has a strong lineup of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite phones. Apple is also expected to come with the iPhone 9 in this very price point.