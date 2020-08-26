Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Zenfone 7 bring flip cameras back, have 90Hz displays

Highlights Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro have been launched in Taiwan.

The two Zenfone 7 series phones retain the flipping cameras from Zenfone 6.

Zenfone 7 rocks Snapdragon 865 SoC while the Zenfone 7 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Asus Zenfone 7 series is finally official and brings back the interesting flip cameras on them. There are two smartphones that Asus is launching this time under the series -- the vanilla Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro -- with only a few differences between them. There is top-end hardware on both smartphones, but what has been significantly improved are the cameras. The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro have three cameras now, unlike the two sensors that featured on last year's Zenfone.

Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro Price

The Zenfone 7 comes in two variants: the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs TWD 21,990 (approximately Rs 55,800) and the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant costs TWD 23,990, which is around Rs 60,800. The Zenfone 7 Pro only has a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that costs TWD 27,990 (roughly Rs 71,000). Both of them come in the same Radiant White and Yuyao Black colours. The sale of Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro starts today in Taiwan.

Asus has not said anything about the global availability of the Zenfone 7 series but, in case, they launch in India, they will be renamed to Asus 7Z and Asus 7Z Pro.

Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro Specifications

Asus has opted for the high-end processors for its Zenfone 7 series. The Zenfone 7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor while the Zenfone 7 Pro runs the fastest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Asus introduced the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with the ROG Phone 3 a while back. Both smartphones support 5G networks but only the sub-6GHz version. Asus has displaced the fingerprint sensor from the back to the power button now for easier access than before on both Zenfone 7 series models.

Both Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro have 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays, the refresh rates on which can be cranked up to 90Hz. There are HDR10+ and a screen-to-body ratio of 92 per cent on the displays. The Zenfone 6 too had 1080p displays but Asus is improving Zenfone 7 display by providing 700 nits of brightness, which should be enough for reading text under direct sunlight. The two smartphones run Android 10 based Zen UI 7 that brings a stock Android-like experience on them. Both of them also pack a 5000mAh battery that charges at up 30W speed. But there is no wireless charging yet.

The intriguing part about the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro is their cameras, which are the same on both. The flipping module now packs three sensors - a 64-megapixel wide-angle primary Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 113-degree of the field of view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that can offer 3X optical zoom. Asus says the flipping mechanism has been improved this time and the durability has also been enhanced. The hardware can survive 200,000 flips, which is twice what Zenfone 6 was promised with. Asus is estimating that the cameras will be flipped about 100 times a day, which means the flipping module will last for about five years, which is a lot considering people tend to change their smartphones in around two to three years.