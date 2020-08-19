Asus Zenfone 7 series will have a Pro model with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 5000mAh battery

Highlights Asus Zenfone 7 series will also have a Pro model besides the vanilla Zenfone 7.

The Zenfone 7 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

According to a leak, the Zenfone 7 Pro will start at EUR 449.

Asus Zenfone 7 is breaking the cover on August 26 with the company slowly dropping teasers to build hype. Simultaneously, the rumour mill is at it, churning out the unsaid details about the Zenfone 7. Now, a fresh leak has claimed there will be two smartphones under the Zenfone 7 series: the vanilla Zenfone 7 and a Zenfone 7 Pro. The biggest difference between them that is being reported right now is that the Zenfone 7 Pro will have a Snapdragon 865+ processor while the other one will go with Snapdragon 865. Not just its processor information, but the price of Zenfone 7 Pro has also been tipped.

The Zenfone 7 series will have a Pro model that will have two memory variants, according to Roland Quandt. He has said on Twitter that the Zenfone 7 with Snapdragon 865+ will cost EUR 549 (roughly Rs 49,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. There will also be a model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for EUR 499 (roughly Rs 40,100). This Zenfone 7-series smartphone will also have a 5000mAh battery, which is only slightly less powerful than the one we saw on the ROG Phone 3.

The Zenfone 6, known as 6Z in India, launched for a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. But this is the marquee model we are talking about. So, technically, the price Zenfone 7 aka 7Z is going to be in line with what the Asus 6Z cost back when it was launched in India. Moreover, we are not even sure right now when Zenfone 7 will enter India, if it does at all.

While Quandt has not explicitly mentioned that this is going to be called Zenfone 7 Pro while Zenfone 7 will be a toned-down model, the Geekbench listing has. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared what looks like the screenshot of the Geekbench listing of an Asus smartphone bearing the model number I002D, which is the Zenfone 7. The listing shows there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (going by the codename "kona"), 8GB of RAM, and Android 10 on the Zenfone 7. The single-core score is 959 and multi-core points are 3345.

We do not have any pricing available for the Asus Zenfone 7 but considering Zenfone 7 Pro is said to start at EUR 449, it should be well under EUR 400. The India price of the Zenfone 7 is far from being rumoured right now, so we might have to wait.

The Asus Zenfone 7 could be an interesting alternative to the OnePlus 8 while the Zenfone 7 Pro will take on the OnePlus 8 Pro, considering they all have the latest Snapdragon chipsets. While the rest of the specifications of the Zenfone 7 series are not clear, the 5000mAh battery could give the OnePlus 8 series a run for its money. Moreover, the Asus Zenfone 7 is retaining the flip camera module from the Zenfone 6, so that is a win-win situation for people who liked that mechanism last year. In any case, let us wait for what Asus has to unfold about the Zenfone 7 series.