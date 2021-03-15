Asus ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro may come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, says new leak

Highlights Snapdragon 888 SoC may power the ZenFone 8 lineup.

The Asus ZenFone 7 lineup was an interesting offering from the brand. It brought a beefy chipset in the form of Snapdragon 865, a motorized camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Now, Asus ZenFone 8 series is in the works, and some information about it has popped up online that suggests the chipset under the hood. We can expect two devices in the upcoming lineup - the standard ZenFone 8 and the top variant, i.e. the ZenFone 8 Pro. These smartphones are likely to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

A tipster has claimed that the upcoming ZenFone 8 smartphone with model number ZS590KS is codenamed "sake". This smartphone is tipped to feature a 5.9-inch FHD+ display. Considering this is a flagship lineup from Asus, it will probably come with an AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. 5.9-inch display size is utterly surprising for a device in 2021, as most devices now ship with a bigger 6.4 or 6.5-inch display.

Another tipster hinted at this device to be called ZenFone 8. The vanilla ZenFone 8 is also speculated to ship with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. Besides this, the tweet reveals that it might get Sony's IMX686 and Sony IMX663.

Moving further, the tweet also details another device with model number ZS673KS, which we predict is the ZenFone 8 Pro. The smartphone is speculated to ship with an FHD+ display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Even this device will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The ZenFone 8 Pro is expected to get 64-megapixel Sony IMX686, OM13855, and OV8856 sensors on the rear. Apart from this, it may also come with a 24-megapixel OV24B1Q sensor, which we presume will be used for selfies.

The same tipster has revealed details of two other phones too, which are codenamed Picasso and Vodka. As per the report, the device codenamed Picasso bears the model number ZS675KW. This smartphone is tipped to have a similar 24-megapixel OV24B1Q front camera, and the rear cameras are expected to comprise a 64-megapixel Sony IM686 sensor, a Sony IMX363 sensor, and another OV08A sensor.

Whereas the phone codenamed "Vodka" should ship with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. There's no information if these additional devices will be a part of the upcoming ZenFone 8 lineup. We will keep you posted once there is any information on the same.



