Asus Zenfone 8 Mini RAM, battery and fast charging support details leaked

Highlights Asus is going to launch the Zenfone 8 series on May 12th.

The smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The Zenfone 8 Mini will have a 5.92-inches OLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus will be presenting its upcoming flagship series Zenfone 8 on 12 May. This time, besides a regular variant and a Pro variant, the brand will also be bringing a compact Zenfone 8 Mini to the market. The new devices are said to ditch the flipping camera mechanism found in the ZenFone 6 and 7 series. Asus will stick with a conventional camera arrangement and will introduce a punch-hole on the handsets' displays.

A recent leak by Dealntech has appeared online revealing the storage options and battery capacity of the Asus Zenfone 8 mini device. Per the outlet, the Zenfone 8 Mini will come in five memory variants: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB and 128GB, 8GB and 256GB, 12GB and 256GB, and 16GB and 256GB. The outlet also claims that the device will pack a 4,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging will be supported.

Besides these, earlier rumours have suggested that the device will also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and feature a 5.92-inch OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it could be equipped with a 64MP camera setup as well. As for the other specs, we will have to wait until 12 May to see what Asus is brining to the table.

The Asus Zenfone 8 series launch event is set to take place on May 12 at 10:30 pm (IST). The event page also says that the Zenfone 8 will be big on performance and compact in size. This suggests that the Zenfone 8 could pack a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The compact size part also hints at a smaller version of the Zenfone 8, perhaps a Zenfone 8 Mini.

It is still unknown if the Zenfone 8 series will be launched in India. While Asus did launch the Zenfone 6 in India, the Taiwanese giant skipped the ZenFone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro launch in the country.