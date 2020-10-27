Avita Essential, the latest affordable laptop for students, available for Rs 14,990 in Amazon sale

Highlights Avita has launched a new laptop called Essential.

Essential has a 14-inch 1080p display and a 2MP webcam.

Avita Essential will be available for as low as Rs 14,990.

Avita is launching its affordable laptop in India called Essential. It is essentially targeted at low-power users, who are mostly students or people who want a laptop to watch movies and make a presentation maybe. The laptop could be a good option considering a lot of students will be going to college now that colleges and universities have partially opened. If you are looking for a low-cost laptop that brings most essential hardware, you might want to check the Avita Essential out.

Avita Essential Price

The Avita Essential costs Rs 17,990 and will be available on Amazon. Although this price makes the laptop a sweet deal, Amazon is making it sweeter. Under the Great Indian Festival sale that begins a few days from now, the Avita Essential will be up for grabs for Rs 14,990. Over and above this, you will have the 10 per cent discount on using eligible credit or debit cards.

Avita Essential Specifications

The Avita Essential brings a dual-core Intel Celeron N400 processor that has a clock speed of 2.6GHz. You get 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. There is a 14-inch 1080p display on the laptop along with anti-glare coating, which is impressive for its price. Essential comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home. There is a 2-megapixel webcam on the laptop. For graphics, you have the Intel UHD Graphics 600 on the laptop.

Avita is claiming the battery on the Essential can last for six hours on normal usage. There are 0.8W speakers on the laptop. For connectivity, you get an HDMI port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Avita Essential weighs 1.37 kilograms.