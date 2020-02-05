Battle of X2: Poco X2 vs Realme X2 and which one you should buy

Highlights The Poco X2 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999 with 6GB RAM.

The Realme X2 starts at Rs 16,999 with 4GB RAM as standard.

The Poco X2 offers a 120Hz LCD display while the Realme X2 offers an AMOLED display.

Last December, Realme set the smartphone market by storm with its Realme X2 a smartphone that offered some premium features at a price that was unbelievable. Whether it was the design, build quality, display or performance, the Realme X2 set a benchmark for sub-Rs 20,000 smartphones and it was only a matter of time before someone tried to better it. Sure enough, that has happened now as Poco comes up with its Poco X2 for the Indian market.

Yes, you maybe sceptical about its similarity with the Redmi K30 4G from China but the fact os that you are getting a premium phone with amazing features at a starting price that's lower than what the Realme X2 costs. Not only does this show the fierce rivalry between Realme and Poco, but it also creates confusion in the minds of us demanding buyers. Both are amazing phones but it's hard to choose one over the another, right?

If you are undergoing that dilemma, we have come to rescue. We have used both the phones and hence, we can tell you which phone deserves your money more.

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Which should be your X2?

Design

Design is always subjective and it completely depends on personal preferences. That said, both the Realme X2 and Poco X2 go the world's ends to offer the wildest gradient designs. While the Poco X2 looks unique, it's the Realme X2 that's more elegant with its subtle hues and simple eye-comforting design. Just avoid the green variant.

Display

This is where it gets tough. The Realme X2 gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. If you love popping colours and high contrasts, pick the Realme X2. However, if you want a bigger display with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate display meant for better gaming, the Poco X2 overshadows everything in its category.

Performance

Both the Poco X2 and Realme X2 use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and hence, you can expect similar levels of performance. The Poco X2 has a slight edge with a liquid cooling system as well as a better-optimised MIUI for Poco based on MIUI 11. That said, the Realme X2 with the Realme UI update based on Android 10 looks closer to stock Android and if that's what you seek, get the Realme X2.

Cameras

Both these phones come with quad cameras but one has a clear advantage over the other the Poco X2. Both the phones have a similar quad-camera setup, with the main camera being a 64-megapixel sensor paired with 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

However, the Poco X2 uses the Sony IMX686 sensor which gets more details and natural clours compared to the Realme X2's Samsung sensor. The macro camera on the Poco X2 also lets you go as close as 2cm to the subject.

The Realme X2 has a good 32-megapixel selfie camera but the Poco X2 with its 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup can do a better job with photo quality.

Battery

The Poco X2 gets the bigger battery of the two, i.e. a 4500mAh unit. In our usage, you can easily extract a full day out of a single charge under heavy usage. The 27W fast charging also fills up the battery to 44 per cent in 30 minutes.

The Realme X2 has a smaller 4000mAh battery that also delivers similar backups. However, the VOOC 4.0 30W fast-charging system fills up the battery to 67 per cent in 30 minutes. Hence, you get a smaller battery but much faster-charging speeds.

It all comes down to the price

The Realme X2 starts at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while you will have to spend Rs 19,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Poco X2 starts from Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. For Rs 16,999, you get up to 128GB storage. If you spend up to Rs 19,999, the Poco X2 will get you 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Which one should you buy?

With all features considered, it's all advantage for the Poco X2. It has a bigger and smoother display, a bigger battery, slightly better performance and segment-leading camera performance. If you want the best-in-class, get the Poco X2.

That said, the Realme X2 comes with faster charging speeds, is more comfortable to use, has a better design and a stunning AMOLED display. If these things matter, you should get the Realme X2.