Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version like PUBG Mobile Lite seems unlikely, here is why

Highlights According to a new report, Krafton might not be working on a Battleground Mobile India Lite.

Minimum system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India include 2GB RAM and Android 5.1.1 or higher.

There is no official launch date yet for the much anticipated First Person Shooter.

The developer of the popular title PUBG, Krafton has not revealed whether its India edition of PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be getting a Lite version. The official website for Battlegrounds Mobile India, throughout its different pages and FAQs, does not have any mention of a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite release date.

The Lite version for games is usually meant for smartphones that are low on RAM and storage. According to a new report Battlegrounds, Mobile India might not get a Lite version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite release date has not been mentioned anywhere on the official website. Recently Krafton, the makers responded to a number of queries including Battlegrounds Mobile India release date.

The developers said they are still in the process of finalising the PUBG Mobile India launch date and will soon confirm on their official website and social networks. Speculations are rife that the first-person shooter will be launched on either June 10th or June 18th.

It is completely possible that Krafton might be working on a Lite version for Battlegrounds Mobile India and maybe keeping a tight lid on it. However, according to IGN, there is not going to be a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite.

This is because the specifications required for the game are not that demanding. Battlegrounds Mobile India's hardware requirement on the Google Play list just Android 5.1.1 or higher, and 2GB of RAM. This essentially means that just about every modern Android smartphone should be able to play the game at launch. It might be why Krafton does not see the need for a Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India went live earlier this week. Battlegrounds Mobile India battlegrounds have differences in gameplay with PUBG Mobile, but some India-specific tweaks are available. It will be accompanied by special in-game activities with new amenities and features.

Users are advised not to fall prey to various fake Battlegrounds Mobile APK files doing rounds on the internet. Since Krafton has not made any announcement regarding the APK files, it is obvious that all these links and APK files that you are seeing on the internet, social media, and even in WhatsApp groups are absolutely fake.