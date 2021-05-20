Battlegrounds Mobile India possibly in the works for iPhones

Highlights Battlegrounds Mobile India is up for pre-registration on Android.

The PUBG Mobile India remake will soon mark its debut on the Play Store.

Krafton is expected to be working on an iOS version of the game too.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to mark its entry in India soon. The PUBG India remake by Krafton is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store. Though its debut on iOS is still under wraps.

The company has provided a hint on this now. In a new support page on its official website, Krafton has acknowledged the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPad and iPhone.

Among a few questions, Krafton has listed a much-searched query on its support page asking the company whether it will bring an iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. "Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?" the website reads.

Krafton has not provided a definite answer to this, though. Keeping its secrets intact, the company states that it will keep its fans informed on further developments of the battle royale game.

It mentions that it will share the updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, as and when they take place, on its official website and social media accounts. For now, it asks fans to "stay tuned" for further news on the game.

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments," it states. "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news."

The mere mention of an iOS version shows that the company is aware of the game's demand on the iOS platform. At its time, PUBG Mobile India was a great hit on both Android and iOS and a fair share of players of the game used to connect through their iPads and iPhones.

Additionally, a report by IGN India cites sources familiar with the company's plans to highlight that an iOS version of the game is crucial for Krafton. It mentions that the iOS version of the game (as experienced with PUBG Mobile) tends to have more paying players than on Android.

There is no reason why we should expect any different for Battlegrounds Mobile India, as the game is, after all, a remake of PUBG Mobile India. Once out, it is anticipated to be one of the most downloaded games, if not the most, for mobile platforms. Whether the iOS ecosystem will experience this later or alongside Android is yet to be seen.