Battlegrounds Mobile India to come with UAZ vehicle from PUBG Mobile, new teaser reveals

Highlights The latest teaser by Krafton shows the popular PUBG map Erangel with the 4x4 UAZ vehicle.

Krafton revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations had surpassed 20 million on the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to be released on June 18.

A new teaser has been released for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, which mentions PUBG's popular UAZ off-road vehicle and a map named Erangel. This 15-second teaser video has been shared on the game's official YouTube channel.

Krafton asks you in the teaser if you remember this vehicle, which PUBG fans will, of course, remember from the Erangel map inside PUBG Mobile. Even though Battlegrounds Mobile India is supposed to form its new identity as a battle royale game in India, it is nothing but a rebadged PUBG Mobile.

Erangel especially is a much-loved map by players due to its scenery and game setup. In the video titled Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Register Now, Krafton wrote in the description as "Keep your seatbelts fastened! The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! UAZ holds a special place in our hearts, and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds!"

As per the official page, PUBG's original map, Erangel is an 8×8 island whose terrain ranges from open grasslands to tall mountains, with cities and towns mixed in-between. Two bridges connect the larger portion of the island to Erangel's Military Base, making for a dangerous route to and from the small island. And the UAZ is a reliable four-wheel-drive vehicle boasting excellent off-road capability. With a top speed of 115 kmph on level roads, the UAZ is surprisingly stable.

Apart from the maps, players were also eager to know about the various gaming gear. Krafton released a poster earlier that showed a level three helmet and also a level three backpack.

The upcoming battle royale title will bring PUBG Mobile back into the country, albeit in a revamped manner. The developer has teased several in-game items and maps through official social media posts. The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India commenced on May 18th, and it has far garnered more than 20 million pre-registrations, with 7.6 million coming on the very first day.

According to some rumours and insiders, the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is June 18. This is exactly one month from the day of the opening of the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Pre-registration is still open for Android users. However, people with iPhones will have to wait to get their hands on the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, which was banned by the Indian government in September last year along with 117 other apps. Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel recently gained four million subscribers.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India game is being developed by South Korean developer Krafton, and it is said that changes will be made keeping in mind the Indian users. PUBG Mobile popularised the battle royale genre for mobile gamers.