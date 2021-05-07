Battlegrounds Mobile India will need you to get permission from your parents to play if you are under 18

Highlights Krafton will need minors to seek parent's permission to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

There will be gaming limits in the game for minors as well.

In-app purchases in Battlegrounds Mobile India will also be capped.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the new PUBG Mobile for India. Krafton, the parent company, announced it will soon release the new mobile title with a battle royale experience for players in India who have been awaiting the relaunch of PUBG Mobile. But there are going to be discernible changes to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and these changes are more or less an outcome of last year's ban. According to the privacy policy that the company has mentioned on the new website, players below 18 years of age will require permission from their guardian to be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton has said in the privacy policy document that minors -- those who are not 18 yet -- will need to provide the contact number of their parents or guardian who will be later required to verify your signup process. After the parents have given their permission, people below the age of 18 years will be deemed eligible for the game. Now, there are several loopholes in this process, the biggest being the lack of a robust system to verify the contact number these players are likely to furnish. It is going to be very easy for minors to misuse this rule because most of them have their own mobile numbers. They can easily fool the system by entering their phone number instead of their parents' to get permission.

There is not much clarity right now as to how this verification method would work. The easiest way to do that is through a one-time password, which is the most-used two-factor authentication method on the internet. And if this is going to be true, children might not even need to trick the system. Smartphones of parents or guardians are often accessible to children at home, and reading an OTP is going to be a breeze for them. There is even the possibility of a call centre that will look after the verification process for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton has not said anything about how this new privacy policy would work at this point, so let us wait for more details to emerge on this.

Additionally, Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to include a gaming limit, which Krafton announced last year for the then-called PUBG Mobile India. The limit will ensure a single player who has not attained the age of 18 years will not be able to play the game beyond three hours a day. This is a step in the right direction and even though some might contest the move, the gaming limits will appease critics who have often talked about the ill effects of prolonged gaming at length. In fact, it was one of the reasons why the government was convinced to ban PUBG Mobile last year.

Krafton has also set limits for in-app purchases in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Minors, after receiving due permission from their parents to play the game, will be allowed to spend as much as Rs 7,000 on in-app purchases. The new feature for capping in-app purchases is going to reduce reckless spending children do without seeking their parent's consent. In the past, there have been cases where minors have made transactions of over Rs 1 lakh to buy exclusive items in PUBG Mobile. Krafton has, however, not said much about how and where this feature will be available.