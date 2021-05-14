Battlegrounds Mobile may retain Royale Passes, skins, and UCs from PUBG Mobile global version

Highlights PUBG Mobile Global players may not lose their inventory in Battlegrounds Mobile.

A YouTuber has claimed that suits, UCs, and even Royale Passes will be retained.

However, players may not be able to enter cross-server matchmaking.

PUBG Mobile players are celebrating the comeback of the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon arrive on the Google Play Store, with pre-registration going live on May 18. All of that is good news for mobile gamers in India, but there is one question that is on their minds. And those who managed to play the global version of PUBG Mobile all this while are more concerned. The question is: what will happen to their UCs, skins, and other inventory once they migrate to Battlegrounds Mobile India from PUBG Mobile global version? Well, everything is going to stay, if we believe a new leak.

Famous YouTuber, Abhijeet Andhare, who is known by his "Ghatak" alias better, has tipped that the old inventory that players have won or bought on the global version of PUBG Mobile will be retained. All the skins and in-app items that players bought will be migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Now, Krafton has not said anything yet about this, but it seems the likely option because there have been many players who did not leave the game even when it was banned in India last year, and their profiles are on the top players' list.

If we believe this piece of information, it is safe to assume that your Royale Passes will also be available in Battlegrounds Mobile after the game becomes available. PUBG Mobile offers a vast range of skins and outfits that players either buy or achieve by completing levels in seasons. Players will also not lose in-game Unknown Cash (UC) and they will get whatever they own in Battlegrounds Mobile India, as and when it is released.

While all of this is certainly good news, Ghatak mentioned one more thing in his video. According to the creator, Battlegrounds Mobile India will not allow players to enter cross-server matchmaking. That is because Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a different entity in the PUBG world and Krafton will host the user data on Indian servers to comply with the laws of the Indian government. Players will only be able to fight matches with people from India. Also, Krafton has promised there will be India-specific rewards in the game.

Krafton, earlier in the day, announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for pre-registration on Google Play Store starting May 18. Pre-registrations will be followed by the wider release but the date for that is not known yet. Those who pre-register will be eligible for special rewards, which they can redeem in the game as and when it becomes available for download. We will find out more about the upcoming Indian version of PUBG Mobile in the coming days.