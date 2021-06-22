Battlegrounds Mobile update reportedly fixes data sharing with China servers after BJP MP calls for probe

Highlights Krafton has issued a fix to Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop server pinging to China.

The BGMI game was previously sending data to servers of China Mobile Communication.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi took note of the issue and urged an investigation.

PUBG Mobile's desi version, Battlegrounds Mobile India, has seemingly received an update that fixes the sharing of user data with servers in China. And this fix comes after the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on the Data Protection Bill and BJP Member of Parliament, Meenakshi Lekhi, urged a probe. After several users pointed out and IGN India verified that Battlegrounds Mobile established connections with servers in China, Hong Kong, Moscow, among other locations, Lekhi took note of the situation and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to look into the matter. But Krafton seems to have been swift in its actions and has fixed data-sharing.

Lekhi's tweet does not outrightly term Krafton's new Battlegrounds Mobile India game a threat to India's security, much like what we have been seeing from other politicians calling for a ban on the game. The BJP MP urged an investigation, but while there may be something happening on that front, Krafton is trying not to goof up this time. According to IGN India, Krafton has issued some fixes to Battlegrounds Mobile India in an update that stops the exchange of data with servers in China. The game was previously found to be sharing data with China Mobile Communication Corporation -- a state-owned telecom company in China, and Tencent, among others.

Now, a vast section of users has pointed out that the communication with servers in China happened because of the data migration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile India. If you go by the notification that appears in Battlegrounds Mobile India, the data transfer takes place from Proxima Beta Pte. Limited, which is a Singapore-based company with Tencent Games as its parent. So, the ping to Tencent or Proxima Beta makes sense, but what need the game had to ping the servers of China Mobile Communication is not clear. After the fix, the communication with those servers is closed, but the server ping to Proxima Beta Pte. Limited is still there because it is required for data migration.

Krafton has not been very transparent about this questionable incident, and it has not said anything on the matter yet. Meanwhile, the call for a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India is growing, and now reaching more politicians and people who are decision-makers. Although still, a ban does not seem likely, Krafton may have to face questions from the government for this. The ban is unlikely because Krafton and the Indian government agreed to the relaunch of PUBG Mobile on a condition that there will be compliance from the company and that Krafton will invest $100 million into India, which it announced last year.