Best Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale deals: Top 10 phone deals that deserve attention

Highlights Amazon will be giving a range of discounts and offers on smartphones in Great Indian Festival Sale.

OnePlus 8T will go on sale during the sale with 10 per cent bank discount.

iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs 50,000 under the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival starts October 17 but you do not have to wait that long to have your first glimpse at some of the best tech deals there will be under the sale. Over and above big discounts on popular smartphones, Amazon will bring the latest smartphones on sale with first-time offers. OnePlus 8T, Oppo A15, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are some of the brand-new ones while the old ones with huge discounts include OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 among others.

Here are the top smartphone deals from the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

New smartphones:

-- OnePlus 8T: Launching in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, OnePlus 8T comes with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display and 65W fast charging, quad cameras, Snapdragon 865 processor. The price reveal will be on October 14 at 8:30 pm. But you will have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.



-- Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime: Amazon will be selling the new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the Galaxy M31 Prime. Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime packs 64-megapixel quad cameras, 6000mAh battery, and an FHD+ sAMOLED display. This phone will be available starting Rs 16,499 along with 6-month No-Cost EMI offers and complimentary 3-month Amazon Prime membership as well. You can get an additional Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for a limited period only. There will also be an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.



-- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: This phone comes with an FHD+ display, 120Hz AMOLED display, 30x zoom cameras (12MP+12MP+8MP), 32MP front camera, an Exynos 990 processor, a 4500mAh battery. It will be available at Rs 49,999 with a Rs 4000 instant bank discount in the sale.



-- OPPO A15: This phone will be launched soon and sell on Amazon exclusively. It is expected to come with AI triple camera and 6.52" waterdrop display. This product will be available from October 19, but the price is not available yet. This product will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.

Mid-range phones:

-- Redmi Note 9: This phone will see its first-ever discount and will be available starting Rs 10,999. It will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC cards. Packed with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Redmi Note 9 comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup, a 6.53-inch 1080p display, packs a 5020mAH battery that charges at up to 22.5W.



-- Samsung Galaxy M31s: With the first-time price drop, this smartphone will be available starting Rs 18,499 with 6 months no-cost EMI facility. This product will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.



-- OPPO A52: This smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, has a 5000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 1080p display. It also comes with an AI quad-camera setup which includes - 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP, and a 16MP front camera. This phone will see a price drop and start from Rs 13,990. There will be a 6-month no-cost EMI facility. This product will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.

Premium smartphones:

-- Samsung Galaxy M51: This is the first phone in India to pack a 7000mAh battery and comes with a Snapdragon 730G processor, 64MP quad cameras, and a 1080p sAMOLED Infinity-O display. The phone will start from Rs 22,499 but you can avail an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC cards with 12-month no-cost EMI option.



-- OnePlus Nord 5G: The 8+128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 27,999. But you can get an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards. It comes with a 90Hz display and packs a Snapdragon 765G processor.



-- OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G: Powered with the Snapdragon 865 processor, waterproof capabilities, fast wireless charging, and 90Hz and 120Hz displays respectively, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be available for much less. These flagships will start from Rs 39,999 and will also see an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.



-- Apple iPhone 11: This is going to be one of the most interesting and "bang for the buck" deal on Amazon sale. Apple's last year iPhone 11 sports an Apple A13 Bionic chipset. Its camera system features a dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide lens with Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps to provide high-end capture quality. With 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, the iPhone 11 will be available at the lowest ever price below Rs 50,000. This iPhone will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.

-- Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+: Featuring a dynamic AMOLED screen, triple 16MP+12MP+12MP rear cameras, dual 10MP+8MP front cameras, an Exynos 9820 processor, a fast-chargeable 4100mAh battery, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be up for grabs at discounted prices. The prices start at Rs 39,999 with 9 months no-cost EMI payment option. Both Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.

Budget smartphones:

--Redmi 9A: Redmi 9A comes with a 5000mAh battery, a large 6.53-inch HD+ display, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera alongside an Helio G25 processor. This amazing budget phone will be available on flash sale and will be an incredible buy at Rs 6,499 for a limited period. You will have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.

-- Samsung M01 core: This phone will be available at a price of Rs 4,999 with an HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a battery of 3000mAh. This smartphone will also have an additional 10 per cent off on HDFC Bank cards.



-- Redmi 8A Dual: The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 5000mAh battery, a dual-camera setup, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. This phone will see the first-time price drop and will be available for Rs 7,299 for a limited period. The additional 10 per cent discount on HDFC cards will be available on this phone, as well.