Best IPL 2021 streaming recharge plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone idea you should check out

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans that give access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Users can stream live IPL matches through Disney+ Hotstar through recharge plans.

They also get additional benefits like data, calling, SMS and calling with extra data.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is here and it is one thing many are looking forward to amid the growing pandemic numbers. While staying at home makes it convenient for people to watch the matches on TV, it is more convenient to watch them on your phone to just check the score or watch the match for some time while you are working. Airtel, Jio, and Vi have plans that give access to Disney+ Hotstar that lets users stream matches online. Postpaid plans with these streaming benefits will also give access to the same benefits. Jio had last year announced the following plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefit that lets users stream matches. Vi recently launched 3GB daily data plans that give Diney+ Hotstar benefits.

Airtel Rs 448 vs Jio Rs 401 vs Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan:

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Airtel gives 3GB daily data with 28 days validity and unlimited calls. It gives streaming benefits like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video Edition.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: The plan comes along with 3GB high-speed data every day, unlimited domestic calls, and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 401 prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plan has a validity of 28 days. It also gives an additional 6GB of data.

Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 3Gb daily data with unlimited calling and access to Disney+ Hotstar. This plan also gives 100 SMS per day and gives 16GB of extra data. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 599 vs Jio Rs 598 vs Vi Rs 601 prepaid plans:

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan from Airtel gives 2GB daily data with 56 days validity and unlimited calls. It gives streaming benefits like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video Edition.

Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan: Jio's Rs 598 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 56 days. The plan also gives a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar for a year at no additional cost.

Vi Rs 601 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 3Gb daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 56 days validity with access to Disney+ Hotstar. It also comes with 32Gb extra data. The additional benefits are the same as stated in Rs 401 prepaid plan.

Vi Rs 801 vs Jio Rs 777 prepaid plans:

Jio Rs 777 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited domestic calls. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Apart from the usual benefits, the prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar streaming app. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Vi Rs 801 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan gives 3GB daily data, unlimited calling, and access to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan gives 100SMS with 48GB extra data and additional benefits.



Airtel Rs 2698 vs Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plans:

Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan: This annual prepaid plan comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It offers 2GB of data per day along with an extra 10GB. The plan also ships with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.

Airtel Rs 2698 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with 365 days validity and access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.



