Best prepaid plans under Rs 200 in India: Jio vs Airtel vs Vi

Highlights Airtel, Jio and Vi offer daily data plans under Rs 200.

These plans also give access to unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

The telcos also offer prepaid plans under Rs 150 that give data and calling benefits.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans with daily data priced under Rs 200. These plans give unlimited calling and daily SMS benefits with access to other entertainment apps. The validity of these plans lies mostly between 24 days and 28 days. Jio gives more data and more validity as compared to Airtel and Vi for the same price point. Users looking for basic plans for a month who can make do with 1GB data per day and unlimited calling can opt for these plans.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 199 prepaid plans

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity. It also comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, free hello tunes and Airtel XStream.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days validity taking the total data spread to 42GB. The plan offers unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network in the country and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan: The plan gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. The plan also gives access to Vi movies and TV basic accounts.



There are other prepaid plans that you can consider under Rs 200. These prepaid recharge plans give 1GB or 2GB data with unlimited calls and access to additional benefits.

Airtel Rs 148 Jio Rs 149 vs Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan: The plan gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1GB daily data with unlimited calling for a validity of 18 days.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data for 28 days validity. It also gives unlimited calls with 300 SMS with access to Amazon Prime. Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream.

Vi also offers prepaid plans at Rs 109 and Rs 129 with 1GB and 2GB data for 20 days and 24 days validity respectively. These plans come with unlimited calls. Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 179 prepaid plan offers 1GB and 2GB data with 24 days and 28 days validity respectively. These plans give access to Prime Video Mobile edition and added benefits like life insurance.



