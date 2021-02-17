Best recharge plans for Airtel under Rs 500 detailed

Highlights Airtel gives offers with recharge plans priced at Rs 219 and above to Thanks app users.

Airtel Thanks app shows that Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited recharge plans are eligible for the discount coupons till Rs 50.

All Airtel users with truly unlimited plans can also get access to a free trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition for a month.

Telecom company Airtel recently partnered with Amazon to give Prime Video Mobile Edition to its prepaid plan users who have the Thanks app. Airtel also gives free data coupons with plans priced at Rs 219 and above. If users want to avail themselves the 6GB of free data then they have to recharge by going to the My Coupons section in the Airtel Thanks app. Besides, Airtel users can also get a Rs 50 discount for recharging the Rs 298 prepaid plan through the Airtel Thanks app. Currently, the Airtel Thanks app shows that Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited prepaid plans are eligible for the discount coupons. Thus, Airtel users can get the same benefits for a monthly discount of Rs 50. If you are an Airtel user and have not downloaded the Thanks app yet, you should consider doing so to avail the benefits.

Following are the popular recharge plans for Airtel that give data, unlimited calling and SMS benefits. All mobile users can access Prime Video, and some plans also give streaming benefits. The telco offers prepaid plans under Rs 300, under Rs 400, and Rs 500.



Airtel Rs 219 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music. Amazon has partnered with Airtel to launch mobile edition plans in India starting at Rs 89. As of now, the mobile-only Amazon Prime video plan is exclusive to Airtel users and India is the first country where Amazon has launched its mobile-only edition plans. Now, Airtel users can redeem a 30-day free trial of the Amazon Prime video mobile edition given that they have access to the Airtel Thanks app. All truly unlimited plans have the mobile benefit of Prime Video.

Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: Airtel offers prepaid plans at Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289 and Rs 299 that give 1.5 GB daily data and 28 days validity. All plans offer unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and give access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The Rs 289 plan gives access to Zee5 Premium for a month. All plans give access to a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music with a slight difference in additional benefits.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: This is considered as one of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500 as this plan gives 3GB data per day with 28-days validity and an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and additional benefits with a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions.



