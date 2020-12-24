Best smartphone deals in Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: iPhone 11 at Rs 51,999, OnePlus 8T with Rs 2,000 off, and more

Highlights Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is going on and end tomorrow.

There are several smartphones on offer, such as Find X2 and iPhone 11.

Amazon is giving 10 per cent discount on using HDFC Bank cards.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale has a horde of deals and discounts on smartphones. It is almost the end of the ominous 2020 and what could be better than going shopping for a new smartphone for yourself. Also, it is the Christmas season. The Amazon sale has smartphones from Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and, of course, Apple. Apart from up to 40 per cent off, there is the bank offer that you can grab to bring an additional discount.

If you have an HDFC credit card, you can get an extra 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1,500. This means that if the 10 per cent of the total cart amount is more than Rs 1,500, the discount will be capped at Rs 1,500. This discount is also applicable to EMI payments done on the HDFC Bank credit card. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options from other banks, as well. And moreover, there is an exchange programme running on several smartphones, which you can go for, to get an additional discount on trading-in an old, used smartphone.

Here are a few smartphone deals that we have handpicked from the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale:

Samsung Galaxy M51: Get it for Rs 22,999 down from the listed price of Rs 28,999. The Galaxy M51 has 64MP quad cameras and a 7000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: This is selling for Rs 15,999, down from Rs 18,990. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 720G processor and 64MP quad cameras.

OnePlus 8T 5G: When using the HDFC Bank card, you can get Rs 2,000 off on the OnePlus 8T 5G. It will be available for Rs 40,999. The OnePlus 8T comes with the Snapdragon 865+ processor and 65W fast charging.

iPhone 11: Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 51,999 in the sale. The iPhone 11 comes with dual-cameras and an A13 Bionic processor inside.

Nokia 5.3: You can get the Nokia 5.3 for Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999. The Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch display and a classy design on the polycarbonate body.

Oppo F17: Amazon is selling the Oppo F17 for Rs 16,990, which is down from 20,990. The smartphone has a thin body and a 4015mAh battery inside.

Oppo Find X2: The flagship smartphone from Oppo is selling for much less on Amazon right now. You can grab it for Rs 51,990 right now with the prepaid offer, down from the original price of Rs 64,990. The Oppo Find X2 has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the 65W fast charging.

There are several more deals on Amazon right now, which you can check out until the sale is underway. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale ends on December 25, which is tomorrow.