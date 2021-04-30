Best smartphones under Rs 35,000: Power packed iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R and Mi 11X heat up competition

Highlights Smartphones around Rs 35,000 budget are offering Snapdragon 8-series chipsets.

They come in attractive designs and ample battery backup.

Such mid-range smartphones are enabling buyers to save their money and still get the best of tech in the market.

The race in the smartphone market has been nothing but a treat for the end-users. They don't need to spend a lot to get top-level performance anymore. This year, we have already seen many smartphones that are using powerful chipsets but, don't ask customers to break the bank. Smartphone makers like iQOO, OnePlus and others have launched smartphones under or around Rs 35,000 that use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chips. They are capable of extreme multi-tasking, last you more than a day's use, can click fabulous images and are outright gorgeous to hold and feel.

The recently launched iQOO 7 is a perfect example of the same. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 8GB RAM and still costs less than Rs 35,000. The OnePlus 9R also uses the same chipset but costs a little more. The Mi 11X is another mid-premium phone that promises excellent performance.

All of these smartphones make you think twice before spending on a flagship smartphone. If you are in the market for a premium phone, here are few options worth checking out.

iQOO 7

The latest addition to this list is the new smartphone by iQOO. Launched at a starting price of Rs 31,990, the base variant of the iQOO 7 comes with an impressive 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage- the first Dual Chip technology smartphone in this segment (one for performance and one for the display). On top of this, the company has featured a multi-turbo technology that has an extended RAM. It allows users to use part of their storage memory as extra RAM to boost performance.

This makes, the 8GB RAM work as 11GB, and the 12GB RAM work as 15GB, to take care of any performance loads. A shining example of how new smartphone technologies are now available at a reasonable price.

The iQOO 7 also holds on to this promise of exceptional performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, that offers a CPU core speed of up to 3.2 GHz. It is a 7nm processor, equipped with A77 architecture and a large core clocked at 3.2GHz. One of the major highlights of the iQOO 7 is the secondary chip which is dedicated to gamers. It is an Intelligent Display Chip which can increase the frame rate and optimize colours for better gaming experience.

What you will look at while binge-watching is a 120Hz AMOLED (2400x1080 pixels) display that promises 1300 nits of peak brightness. For the gamers, the device offers a 5.8ms touch response and a gaming frame rate interpolation technology, named MEMC - Motion Estimation Motion Compensation. This enables iQOO 7 to up the frame rate of a game that runs on 60 fps to 90 fps or even 120 fps in some cases.

The iQOO 7 handles games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9 with ease. Each kill is worth enjoying and you don't notice any frame drops. The phone doesn't heat up too.

The dissipation of extra heat generated while gaming is taken care of by a 6000 mm square graphite layer. As for the battery backup, a 4400 mAh battery that comes with 66W flash charging technology, promises more than a day's use and a 0 to 100 per cent battery recharge in just 30 minutes.

Other than the capability of handling your everyday tasks easily, the iQOO 7 can also act as a great pocket camera. For this, it uses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a black and white Mono camera. The result, clear and sharp images with vivid colours.

You can check out the image samples below to see the details, colours and sharpness in the images. The smartphone is also capable of re-constructing low-quality SDR image to a high-quality image similar to the HDR effect. This gives you better brightness and a higher contrast ratio.

All this is packed in a surprisingly neat shell that means business on practically all fronts. It is premium to look at, very durable to touch and feel and the best part- it doesn't get any fingerprint smudges.

With Rs. 3000 off on ICICI cards and a discount of Rs. 2000 off with Amazon Coupon, the effective price of the phone comes down to Rs. 27,990.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R (Image: India Today)

The budget offering by OnePlus is a full circle for the company that was once known to produce flagship killers. Now, it introduces the OnePlus 9R to take on its own league of flagships.

Priced slightly more than the iQOO 7, the OnePlus 9R is equipped with almost every detail that other smartphones in this range come with. It is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, has a 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display and comes in a range of storage options starting with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 9R is powered by a 4,500 mAh that supports Warp Charge 65. A result of its partnership with Hasselblad, it comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a monochrome lens. Al this is accompanied by a dual-LED flash. There is also a 16 megapixels selfie shooter at the front.

The device, however, is a bit on the higher end of the spectrum, with a starting price of Rs 39,999. The iQOO 7 is still a healthy saving in comparison.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X (Image: India Today)

A very similar offering is the Xiaomi Mix 11. Launched last week, the device has almost all the matching specifications that are the norm in this list. For instance, Mi 11X comes with the same octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, runs on a 4520mAh battery with fast charging support and a three-camera setup with a 48-megapixel, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera lens. There is also a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for a price of Rs 29,999. The only issue with the Mi 11X is its under par camera performance. The main camera fails to impress like iQOO 7 or even OnePlus 9R. It lacks details and the dynamic range can be poor at times as well.

Apple iPhone SE

Those who prefer iOS to Android can also get a taste of what Apple has to offer in this price range. The budget iPhone model retails for a starting price of Rs 39,900 for the 64GB storage variant. However, it often sells under Rs 35,000 during sales on e-commerce platforms. That's probably the best time to grab the iPhone SE.

The phone carries the signature Apple form factor that the company was once hailed for, with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is powered by Apple's own A13 Bionic chip and runs the latest version of iOS 14.

Apple's camera expertise is seen through the iPhone SE's 12-megapixel wide camera with /1.8 aperture that offers digital zoom up to 5x and 4K video recording up to 60 fps. A 7-megapixel selfie camera can be seen at the front.

Getting iPhone SE can also be a good entry point for those who want to experience the iOS ecosystem for the first time. Belonging to the Apple family, the smartphone offers several Apple-exclusive features but at a price unlike any of its elder siblings.