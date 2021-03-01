Bill Gates prefers Android over iOS smartphones and his reason makes sense

Highlights Bill Gates says he prefers Android over iOS smartphones.

Microsoft co-founder finds Android more flexible.

Bill Gates makes revelation on iOS-only Clubhouse.

The iPhone vs Android debate has been around for years with significant backers on both sides. Apple's iPhone may have achieved a cult status but Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist has revealed that he prefers Android over iOS. Gates also have a strong reason for his preference which makes a lot of sense. Speaking during an interview on audio-only app Clubhouse, Gates said that he prefers an Android smartphone over Apple iPhone because the first comes with some pre-installed Microsoft software.

"I actually use an Android phone," Gates said. "Because I want to keep track of everything, I'll often play around with iPhones, but the one I carry around happens to be Android."

Ironically, the statement was made on Clubhouse which is currently limited to Apple iPhones. The company is believed to be working on an Android version of the platform but it is not sure when that will be launched. Gates was interviewed by journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and talked about several topics including cryptocurrency bitcoin, the coronavirus pandemic and also the Android smartphones.

In reply to another question, Gates even admitted that since some Android phones come pre-installed with Microsoft software, it makes them easier to use. He said that it makes them more flexible.

"Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me," Mr Gates said. "They're more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that's what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there's no purity."

During the conversation, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison, who was also in the room briefly, confirmed that the company is working towards an Android version of the app. He said that it is the "top feature" that they're currently working towards and are most excited about.

Android has become popular among smartphone users as it is more flexible. The more open nature of the platform allows smartphone makers and developers to use it more freely. Meanwhile, iOS proprietary software developed by Apple, meant exclusively for its hardware. The platform is believed to provide greater security to users.