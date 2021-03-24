Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro launched: Key specifications, features, price and all you need to know

Highlights Black Shark 4 and Black 4 Pro launched in China.

These smartphones are powered with Snapdragon 800 series chipsets.

These devices ship with 144Hz AMOLED panels.

Xiaomi's subsidiary Black Shark which specialises in gaming phones, has silently revealed two new devices. These smartphones are dubbed as Black 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro, of which the latter is the more premium offering.

The Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro were revealed via a virtual event today. Both these devices are powered by high-end chipsets, come with high refresh rate displays and a host of game-centric features.

The Black Shark 4 Pro, which is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, will go hand in hand with the recently launched Asus ROG 5 and Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro. It also features a 64-megapixel triple camera and a two-layer liquid cooling system.

Both these devices feature a similar design with differences in chipsets and cameras. Also, the smartphones are considerable upgrades over the predecessors, i.e. the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro.

Now that the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro are official, let's talk about them in detail.

Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro specs

Processor: The standard Black Shark 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Black Shark 4 Pro ships with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

RAM: While the Black Shark 4 is available in three RAM variants, 6GB/8GB/12GB, the flagship Black Shark Pro gets 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM variants.

Internal Storage: The Black Shark 4 ships in a 128GB storage variant, while its sibling comes in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

Display: Both the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro feature 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED displays with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. These come with a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Further, the displays are HDR 10+ certified.

Rear Camera: In the camera department, both these smartphones get different primary sensors and similar secondary and tertiary sensors. The Black Shark 4 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the other end, the Black Shark 4 sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter and other two same sensors.

Front Camera: On the front, both these smartphones get a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Software: Both the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro ship with Android 11 with the Joy UI 12.5

Battery: Finally, these smartphones are powered by a 4500mAh battery to support a whopping 120W fast charging.

Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro: Special features

Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro

The Black Shark 4 lineup brings two fairly powerful gaming-centric smartphones. These devices feature Samsungs E4 AMOLED panels, which have also been used on Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11. This display tech saves a lot of battery when compared to other similar panels.

Now we know that gaming devices get pretty warm during extensive gaming sessions. In order to keep that in check, the top-end Black Shark 4 Pro features a dual-layered liquid cooling system. The first layer is directly below the screen, sandwiching the chipset and the other valuable internals with the second layer. Xiaomi claims that this will increase heat dissipation by 30% and lower the CPU temperature by 18C degrees.

This cooling system also prevents the phone from getting too warm as the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro support a whopping 120W fast charging. For your information, a 120W charger can juice up these devices completely charged in 14 minutes and 50 seconds.

Another interesting feature added to the Black Shark 4 Pro is called RAMDISK that uses RAM as disk storage to boost the performance of a particular app.

How can a gaming device be complete without gaming triggers, that being said, these smartphones also feature pressure-sensitive shoulder keys that recognise both a light tap and a hard press, therefore, providing you with the flexibility to do different things with each.

Also, the Black Shark 4 and Black 4 Pro get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro India launch

Currently, the Black Shark 4 and Black 4 Pro are only available in China. There's no word from Xiaomi so as to when these devices will ship in India and global markets.

Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro price

Much like the launch date, there's no information around the Indian pricing of these devices. However, we do know about the Chinese pricing of these devices, which are listed below.

Black Shark 4

6GB + 128GB - CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,700)

8GB + 128GB - CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,000)

12GB + 128GB - CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,300)

12GB + 256GB - CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 36,600).

Black Shark 4 Pro

8GB + 256GB - CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,400)

12GB + 256GB - CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 50,000)

16GB + 512GB - CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 58,800).