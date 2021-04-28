boAt announces Rs 50 lakh to help procure oxygen concentrators and medical supplies

Highlights boAt has announced a donation of Rs 50 Lakh to procure high-grade oxygen concentrators and essential medical supplies in Delhi.

Tech and smartphone companies are coming forward to address and assist in the ongoing pandemic situation in India that has left people helpless and in dire need of resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies. India recorded over 3 lakh Covid cases on Wednesday for the seventh day in a row and saw over 3000 deaths in the past 24 hours. Tech companies, smartphone and wearable brands are coming forth and helping out through financial aids to get oxygen concentrators and medical supplies for people.



boAt has announced a donation of Rs 50 Lakh in to procure high-grade oxygen concentrators and essential medical supplies for hospitals to boost their life-saving capacity and help Covid-19 patients. The audio wearable company has partnered with SaveLIFE Foundation to deliver oxygen concentrators across Delhi and help meet the rising demand for the same. The company noted that the foundation will be working closely with the Health Department over the next few days for further distribution to the hospitals and COVID-Care-Centres most drastically affected by the shortage of medical oxygen.



Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic has reached catastrophic proportions in India, more so in the National Capital Region. As an Indian brand, we recognize the challenges being faced by our people today and we truly hope that our small contribution will support healthcare and frontline workers as they race against time to save lives and contain the spread of this virus." boAt had stopped marketing and promotional activities as well their performance ads for a day to declutter advertising noise to send a message to its community to pause and reflect in the wake of the pandemic.

Smartphone brands like Vivo and Xiaomi have also announced that they will provide aid for covid resources as India witnesses a surge in covid cases. Vivo India has announced that it will donate Rs 2 crore to address the oxygen shortage in the country to aid COVID19 relief efforts and to help acquire Oxygen concentrators.

Xiaomi announced that it would donate Rs 3 crore to buy 1000 oxygen concentrators to states that have been worst hit by the pandemic which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka and a few other states.

Tech companies Apple, Google and Microsoft have also come forth to provide aid for covid resources as India witnesses a surge in Covid cases. Google has announced Rs 135 crore in new funding for India Microsoft said that the company will support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices in addition to continuing support through aid relief efforts, technology, and other resources.



