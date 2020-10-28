boAT launches first smartwatch in India, price starts at Rs 1999

Highlights boAT has launched its first-ever smartwatch in India.

Audio company boAT has now forayed into the wearables market. The company has launched its first-ever smartwatch in India. The boat Storm smartwatch will be available on Flipkart and boAT's official website on October 29, during the Flipkart Diwali Sale. The audio company had earlier launched a fitness band boat ProGear for Rs 999.

boAt had launched one of the most affordable smartwatches in India for Rs 1999. But this is an introductory price, which means that once the offer will get over, the price of the smartwatch could increase. As per Flipkart and official website, the original price of the boAT storm is Rs 5990. So it would not be a sane decision to buy the price after the introductory offer gets over. So let us have a look at the specifications of the smartwatch.

boAT Storm smartwatch features and specifications

The boAT Storm smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch colored full capacitive touch and 2.4D curved display. The watch comes with some of the important features SpO2, that monitors the blood oxygen level in the body along with a 24/7 heart rate monitor. It also comes with features including breathing exercise, a stress level calculator, and a menstrual cycle tracker.

The smartwatch comes with sports mode including Running, Walking, Cycling, Hiking, Climbing, Fitness, Treadmill, Yoga, and Dynamic Cycling. Like any other mid-range smartwatch, you can also control music, get call and message alert and also click pictures using your smartwatch.

In terms of battery, the smartwatch houses a 210mAH battery which the company claims can last for up to 10 days. On standby mode, it can last up to 10-15 days. In order to fully charge your smartwatch, you will have to plug in the device to the charger for up to 2.5 hours. The smartwatch comes with 5ATM water resistance that keeps the watch safe from water splashes and sweat.

The Storm smartwatch comes with around 100 watch faces to choose from. It is available in two different colors including black and blue. To set up the watch, the users will have to download the boAt ProGear app.