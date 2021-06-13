boAt to launch Xtend smartwatch with Sp02 sensor in India

Highlights The boAt Watch Xtend will be sold only via Amazon and boAts website.

The smartwatch supports over 50 cloud watch faces.

The smartwatch is waterproof up to 50 meters and is powered by a 300 mAh battery that can power it for a week.

BoAt, known for its audio products like speakers and wireless buds, has launched its latest boAt Watch Xtend. The boAt already has four smartwatches in its portfolio. The upcoming smartwatch has support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The voice assistant compatibility allows you to set reminders, alarms, ask questions, and whatnot. So, say 'Alexa' and enjoy the service.

The smartwatch has a 1.69-inch square LCD display that supports over 50 cloud watch faces that can be set via the boAt wave app. The watch face can be set to suit your fashion or style. There is a knob on the right side of the smartwatch to provide you with full control over the watch's functionalities.

The boAt Watch Xtend Smartwatch is available in Pitch black, deep blue, sand cream, and olive-green colours. It is waterproof up to 50 meters for up to 30 minutes. The wearable has a flexible silicon strap that is durable and available in different colours and with a classic stainless-steel buckle.

Though much has not been revealed regarding the specifications of the smartwatch, it has been mentioned that the boAt Watch Xtend comes with a SpO2, blood oxygen level monitoring. It has a guided meditative breathing app along with a 24x7 automatic heart rate monitor.

Similar to other boAt watch models, it will come with music controls, find my phone, DND, and Weather forecasts and feature 5ATM (50 meters) water resistance. The 300mAh battery promises up to 7 days of battery life with normal use and 4 to 5 days of battery life with heavy use when fully charged.

You can monitor your sleep quality as well. If you are a sports enthusiast, you can enjoy 14 different sports modes. There is indoor walking, outdoor walking, yoga, workout, and more.

The launch date and pricing details of the boAt Watch Xtend are yet to be announced. However, since the product is an Amazon exclusive one, it will be available via boAt's official website and Amazon India only.

Recently it was revealed by a market research firm Kalagato that the Delhi-based headphones and audio products brand boAt, founded in 2016, had a 37 per cent market share in the Indian personal audio products market in 2020. Realme comes in at the second spot with an 8 per cent share. The reason cited for the five-year-old company's growth is providing quality products at affordable prices.